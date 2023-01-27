Sonnen: Does Dana White Know ‘What He Has’ With Alexander Volkanovski/Islam Makhachev?

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen isn’t sure that Dana White fully appreciates the magnitude of the matchup set to headline the February 11 pay-per-view in Perth, Australia.

Following a pair of new titleholders at the promotion’s first numbered card of the year last weekend, reigning featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski will be hoping to repeat that when he challenges for lightweight gold in the main event of UFC 284.

While ‘and new’ will certainly be heard in the co-main event, when Yair Rodríguez and Josh Emmett collide for an interim belt at 145 pounds, oddsmakers, as well as many fighters, fans, and pundits, are expecting Islam Makhachev to keep a firm grip on his championship at the top of the PPV card.

Less than three weeks until @MakhachevMMA and @AlexVolkanovski collide at #UFC284 in Perth, Australia! 🇦🇺



Who leaves with the lightweight title in the Champ vs Champ superfight?! pic.twitter.com/QGPicCcdW0 — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) January 24, 2023

Regardless of the result, though, the bout marks a historical one. As well as Volkanovski looking to achieve the rare feat of two-division champ status, the Perth-held headliner will mark a collision between the #1 and #2 fighters in the pound-for-pound rankings.

While Volkanovski ascended to the top of that ladder courtesy of Kamaru Usman’s defeat to Leon Edwards last August, the Dagestani rose to within one spot of the Australian when he submitted Charles Oliveira to win the lightweight gold two months later at UFC 280.

With that, there will certainly be more on the line than just the 155-pound strap come February 11. Despite the stakes, though, Sonnen isn’t convinced that the UFC president fully understands the gravity of the situation.

Sonnen: ‘Quick Formation of Makhachev vs. Volkanovski May Have Affected White’s Appreciation For It’

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen commented on his growing excitement as February’s champion vs. champion showdown draws nearer.

But the former middleweight and light heavyweight contender isn’t getting the feeling that Dana White adequately appreciates the size and importance of the bout, which Sonnen suggested will be an important moment in the prominent promoter’s career.

“I love this fight. As each day goes by, as this fight gets a little bit closer… I love this fight,” Sonnen said. “I’m not positive that Dana fully knows what he has, I’m not. I think, when the final chapter of Dana White’s career as a promoter is written, this is one of the fights that’s going to rise to the top.

“This is a destination fight for a world championship between #1 and (#2) pound-for-pound, both sitting world champions. This is huge. And not to mention how it formed. That’s one of the reasons I think maybe Dana doesn’t understand what he has,” Sonnen added.

While Volkanovski has long expressed his desire to challenge for a second piece of gold, the booking itself came about in rapid fashion. As well as serving as the backup fighter for the UFC 280 man event, Volkanovski stood face to face with the new lightweight king inside the Octagon following the Russian’s win in Abu Dhabi.

With that, Sonnen explained that White and his team haven’t had to do much heavy lifting in regards to laying the foundation for the matchup and setting it up. “The American Gangster” pondered whether the ease with which it came together has affected how White perceives the fight.

“You guys can all relate to that. What you would value, what you would not take for granted, what would you appreciate. Things that you worked for, things that you set up… This one just fell on his (White’s) lap,” Sonnen noted. “Islam became world champion, nobody knew that was going to happen, Volkanovski jumps in the cage while the cameras are still rolling and they agree to fight. This just happened.”

Image: Brett Hemmings/Zuffa LLC

Do you think Dana White and the UFC do not fully understand the magnitude of Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.