Watch: BKFC Fighter Celebrates Before Realizing He’s Been Disqualified

The recently concluded BKFC 35 provided viewers with an unintentionally funny moment.

Light heavyweight MMA journeyman Tomar Washington made his bare-knuckle debut against Willie Sears at the event. Washington impressed initially, rocking Sears in round two. Sears ultimately dropped to a knee, at which point Washington demolished him with a merciless right hand.

For Washington, the state Sears was in, coupled with the referee calling for the bell, was enough for him to believe he’d won. However, due to throwing a strike to a grounded opponent, ‘T-Bo’ had in fact been disqualified.

The right hand did visible damage to Sears’ eye and left the bloodied brawler in a crumpled heap on the mat.

Tomar Washington’s BKFC Celebration Shortlived

Blissfully ignorant of the result, a chuffed Washington donned a Jigsaw from the Saw franchise mask ahead of having his hand raised. The commentators note that he seems oddly oblivious to the fact he’s lost the fight. The weight of throwing an illegal shot only sinks in when ring announcer Jeff Houston confirms the hurt Sears has secured the win.

Unsurprisingly, ‘T-Bo’s beaming confidence quickly gives way to confusion and frustration at the result. His confident body language and showboating to the camera is only off-set when Sears’ name is announced.

Subsequently, a deflated ‘T-Bo’ quickly gets out of the ring, even denying medical attention from the corner staff on the way out.

My man donned a Jigsaw mask and went to the ref for the announcement without understanding that he had lost by disqualification. BKFC blessing us with one of the all-time funniest moments in combat sports history tonight. pic.twitter.com/anAWoYIAI5 — matt b posting from inside mel’s hole (@Boco_T) January 28, 2023

BKFC 35 kicked the year off with a bang for the promotion. In the main event, former UFC fighter Yosdenis Cedeno went toe-to-toe with Gorjan Slaveski in a Welterweight Championship eliminator contest. Slaveski picked up the win via TKO in the fourth round. In the semi-main, Keith Richardson bested Justin Scoggins via unanimous decision.

