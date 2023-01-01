Watch: Islam Makhachev’s Journey From M-1 Prospect To UFC Champion

A pair of recent videos have documented the success that brought Islam Makhachev to the UFC and a 2022 that has seen him reach the top.

As the MMA community winds down talk of the action in 2022 with year-end awards and highlight reels, one man who’s featuring in both is Makhachev. The Dagestani entered the calendar year hoping to fulfil a plan long laid out for him — although given his confidence, perhaps the correct word is ‘expecting’.

The moment of glory ultimately came at UFC 280 in October. At the Abu Dhabi-held event, Makhachev looked to win the vacant lightweight title against its previous holder, Charles Oliveira.

In dominant fashion, he did just that, submitting “Do Bronx” in the second round to ascend to the 155-pound mountaintop.

And NEW!!! We made it. Alhamdulillah! See you guys soon! pic.twitter.com/erDPn284Y1 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 23, 2022

For Makhachev, the moment marked the latest addition to a catalogue of success forged by years of training under the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and alongside his son, the great Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While he’s becoming globally known for his triumphs under the UFC banner, the journey didn’t start in the Octagon for the Russian standout.

Makhachev’s Road To UFC Gold

In a recent video uploaded by the Red Corner MMA YouTube channel, fans get a glimpse of a pre-UFC Makhachev.

Having created a combat sports base in sambo, a sport in which he secured national and global titles in, Makhachev used his smothering wrestling game to great effect in mixed martial arts.

While he’d already built a 7-0 record during his first two years in the sport, it was under the M-1 Global banner where he truly established himself as one to watch.

The promotion, based in St. Petersburg, Russia, is the former home to a number of notable UFC fighters. That includes heavyweight contenders Alexander Volkov and Marcin Tybura, rising bantamweight Movsar Evloev, surging welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov, and middleweight Bruno Silva — all of whom held titles in M-1.

While he doesn’t boast a championship past in what is one of his nation’s leading promotions, Makhachev’s five-fight career there was crucial for laying the foundations of a future career in the UFC.

With five wins, two of which came via submission and one by way of knockout, Makhachev did enough to impress the UFC higher-ups. And with a look at his highlight reel from his M-1 days, it’s easy to see why…

From there, Makhachev’s road hit United States soil. And while he was long regarded as a prospect and future successor to the throne occupied by teammate and mentor Khabib, the 31-year-old has firmly stepped out from the shadow cast by “The Eagle.”

Although a trio of successful outings in 2021 went towards that, including a fast submission win over Dan Hooker and a first time in the headlining spotlight opposite Thiago Moisés, it was in 2022 that Makhachev began to establish his own legacy.

While he originally expected to figure in a title eliminator against Beneil Dariush in February, the Iranian-born American’s broken leg led to his withdrawal and Bobby Green’s short-notice opportunity at UFC Vegas 49.

After a quick night at the office to extend his win streak to double figures, Makhachev’s chance at glory was later set when the title became vacant post-UFC 274.

And in the subsequent collision that pitted 11-fight streak versus 10-fight streak, Brazilian jiu-jitsu versus sambo, and old guard versus new guard, it was Makhachev who stood tall.

Having secured his place on the top step of the lightweight ladder, the mission for Makhachev in 2023 will initially be focused on conquering another category.

In February, the Dagestani will head to enemy territory in Perth, Australia, to face the challenge of featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski. While “The Great” is targeting champ-champ status, Makhachev has his sights set on the Aussie’s pound-for-pound crown.

What have you made of Islam Makhachev’s journey to prominence and championship glory in MMA?