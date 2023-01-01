Watch: MMA Fighter Beslan Ushukov Gets KO With Unbelievable Spinning Wheel Kick

MMA fighter Beslan Ushukov unleashed a gorgeous spinning wheel kick to KO Irwing Machado at ACA 150.

Middleweights Ushukov and Machado met on the undercard of the event last week in Moscow, Russia. Ushukov was gunning for his second straight win, while Machado was hoping to avoid losing his fourth in a row.

But unfortunately, the Brazilian lasted just a little over a minute in this one. As both men squared up in the center of the cage, Ushukov out of nowhere unleashed a blisteringly fast spinning wheel kick that clipped Machado behind the ear, sending him sprawling to the canvas.

MMA Fighter Beslan Ushukov Lands Brutal Spinning Wheel Kick KO

Watch Ushukov get the finish below.

Holy shitttt. Beslan Ushukov KO's Irwing Machado with a gorgeous spinning heel kick in the 2nd round. That CLUNK#ACA150 pic.twitter.com/FJuMasrKkJ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 23, 2022

Ushukov is now 18-5 since making his professional debut in 2012. The 31-year-old Kazakhstani had previously defeated Vadim Shabadash via unanimous decision at ACA 118 in February last year.

The loss sees Machado move to 17-10-2 in his professional career. The 33-year-old had previously lost to Mikhail Dolgov via unanimous decision at ACA 142 in August.

In the ACA 150 main event, lightweight Artem Reznikov got the win with a north-south choke submission of Andrey Koshkin.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!