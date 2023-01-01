Watch: MMA Fighter Cameron Smotherman Gets Walk-Off KO With Sublime Left Hook

MMA fighter Cameron Smotherman effortlessly landed a perfect left hook to KO Adam Martinez at Fury FC 72.

Bantamweights Smotherman and Martinez met on the undercard of the event on Sunday in Houston, Texas. Smotherman was gunning for his third straight win, while Martinez was hoping to turn his career around after having lost four of his last five.

But it just didn’t go to plan for “The American Bully” when early in the third round, Smotherman lunged in with a winging right that missed, but then followed up with a left hook that found a home smack bang on Martinez’s chin, rendering any follow-up shots redundant.

Watch Smotherman get the finish below.

Smotherman is now 7-3 in his professional career, which began in March last year. This win came after a quick turnaround from the Texas native, who had just last month defeated Casey Jones via split decision at Fury FC 71.

The loss sees Martinez fall to 8-7 in his professional career, which began back in 2015. He had previously been defeated by Peter Caballero via unanimous decision at Fury FC 69 in September.

In the Fury FC main event, Joshua Van took home the featherweight belt with a standing rear-naked choke of Cleveland McLean.

