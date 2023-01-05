Watch: MMA Fighter Chihiro Suzuki Ends Opponent’s Win Streak With Huge KO

MMA fighter Chihiro Suzuki showed that he’s one of Japan’s top young prospects with a devastating KO of Yoshiki Nakahara at RIZIN 40.

Featherweights Suzuki and Nakahara met on the undercard of the event on Saturday in Saitama, Japan. Both fighters were chasing their fifth straight win.

The fight escalated into an all-out war late in the first round as the duo traded heavy strikes at fierce pace. 23-year-old Suzuki, who has seven first-round knockouts as a kickboxer, rocked Nakahara with a one-two combo, before both men swung wildly at each other.

But it was Suzuki who proved the more accurate striker as he landed a huge right that saw Nakahara collapse to the canvas in stages.

Watch Suzuki get the finish below.

THE KO's DON'T STOP!!!@chihiro19990514 gets the 1st round finish over Nakahara!



[ #RIZIN40 | @FiteTV PPV link in bio ] pic.twitter.com/G8jXtTP6gX — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) December 31, 2022

Having made his professional MMA debut in 2017 as a 17-year-old, Suzuki now looks to be one of Japan’s most promising young prospects. The 23-year-old is 10-3 in MMA and 11-1 as a kickboxer.

For Nakahara, the loss sees him fall to 17-6 in his professional MMA career. The 30-year-old had previously earned a win via soccer kick against Akira Haraguchi at RIZIN 39 in October.

The RIZIN 40 card also saw former UFC flyweight John Dodson make his promotional debut, with the 38-year-old getting the win via first-round TKO against Hideo Tokoro.

