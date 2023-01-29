Watch: MMA Fighter Dmitriy Aryshev Violently KO’s Ex-TUF Contestant

MMA fighter Dmitriy Aryshev made it five knockouts in as many fights when he faced Márcio Santos at AMC Fight Nights 117.

Middleweights Aryshev and Santos met in the main event of the card on Friday in Moscow, Russia. Aryshev was chasing his eighth consecutive win. Santos, meanwhile, has a storied background that includes taking part in The Ultimate Fighter Brazil in 2013. The Brazilian’s standout moment on the show, unfortunately, was a first-round KO loss to current UFC welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio.

And things went just as pear-shaped in this fight. Just a minute into the first round, Santos was sent stumbling to the canvas as Aryshev landed powerful combo. But instead of swarming Santos with ground strikes, the Russian allowed him to get back on his feet. And it was a sound decision, for only moments later Aryshev unleashed a hellish left that caught Santos right on the jaw, putting him out cold.

Watch Aryshev get the finish below.

Damn. Violent KO by Dmitriy Aryshev against Márcio Santos in the Fight Nights 117 main event. #AMCFightNights117 pic.twitter.com/RSytE8J9dK — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 20, 2023

Aryshev is now 16-8-1 since making his professional debut in 2015. The 29-year-old had previously earned a 29-second TKO of Shamil Ramazanov at Hardcore FC 33 in June. Aryshev hasn’t lost since September 2019.

The loss sees Santos fall to 18-8-1 as a professional. The 33-year-old had previously defeated Gennadiy Kovalev via rear-naked choke at AMC Fight Nights 111 in May.

AMC Fight Nights 117 delivered plenty of phenomenal finishes, with Dmitriy Shevorakov earning a 48-second KO of Denis Gvozdev in their heavyweight bout.

