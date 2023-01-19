Watch: MMA Fighter Ganbat Bayasgalan Upsets Odds With Savage 35-Second KO

MMA fighter Ganbat Bayasgalan delivered a knockout-of-the-year contender against Adamu Isah at LFA 150.

Bantamweights Bayasgalan and Isah met on the undercard of the event on Friday in Prior Lake, Minnesota. Bayasgalan, a +350 underdog, was fighting for the first time in over four years. While the unbeaten Isah was chasing his third successive win.

Less than half a minute into the first round, things looked promising for Isah as he knocked Bayasgalan to the canvas. But the Mongolian quickly recovered, chasing Isah about the cage before unleashing one of the cleanest left hooks you’ll ever see, putting the Nigerian out cold

Watch Bayasgalan get the finish below.

Mongolia's Ganbat Bayasgalan knocks out Adamu Isah CLEAN with massive left hook to the jaw. HOLY SHIT. Big upset to kick off LFA. #LFA150 pic.twitter.com/iWP8gtK8ZY — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 14, 2023

It was the perfect return to action for Bayasgalan, whose professional record now stands at 4-0. The 33-year-old had previously defeated Joo Hwan Kim via unanimous decision at One Warrior Series 3 in 2018.

For Isah, the loss was his first since making his professional debut in April. The 25-year-old’s record now stands at 2-1, having previously defeated Mateo Gonzalez via unanimous decision at LFA 144 in October.

In the LFA 150 main event, Jackson McVey sunk in a guillotine choke to earn a first-round victory over Deven Paulsen.

