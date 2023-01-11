Watch: MMA Fighter Gerald Meuse Painfully Finishes Opponent With Rare Twister

MMA fighter Gerald Meuse gave Josh Beauparlant a very good reason to tap after nailing a rare twister submission at Cage Titans 57.

Lightweights Meuse and Beauparlant met on the main card of the event on Saturday in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Meuse was looking to earn his second win and hadn’t fought since 2018. While Beauparlant, who was winless in seven MMA fights, hadn’t stepped into the cage for a decade.

Fortunately for Meuse, it seems the time off hadn’t diminished his grappling skills as he quickly took Beauparlant’s back in round one. As “Boppie” helplessly flailed about, Meuse locked in a twister submission that painfully cranked Beauparlant’s neck, forcing him to tap in seconds.

Watch Meuse get the finish below.

TWISTER 🌪🌪🌪



Gerald Meuse with one of the rarest finishes in MMA history! #CageTitans57 @CageTitans pic.twitter.com/Z8uLfGNIgF — Spectation Sports (@SpectationNet) January 8, 2023

Meuse is now 2-0 in his professional MMA career, having previously defeated Jesus Cintron via rear-naked choke at Combat Zone 68 in 2018. The Virginian had amassed a 4-2-1 record as an amateur.

The loss moves Beauparlant to 0-4 as a professional—a winless streak that continues from his 0-3 record as an amateur. Remarkably, this loss was the sixth time Beauparlant had been finished in the first round.

In the Cage Titans 57 main event, Joe Gianetti took home the lightweight strap with a unanimous decision win over Saul Almeida.

