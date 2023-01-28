Watch: MMA Fighter Imam Asilderov Hits Opponent So Hard He Starts Saluting

Imam Asilderov knocked Igor Litoshik so senseless that he began saluting for no reason during their fight at Hardcore FC 51.

Middleweights Asilderov and Litoshik met on the main card of the event last week in Moscow, Russia. Both fighters were on impressive win streaks, with Asilderov chasing his third straight win and Litoshik his sixth. Litoshik was however the much more experienced fighter, boasting a 20-9 record to Asilderov’s 3-0.

But experience counted for absolutely naught in this one. In the opening round, Asilderov uncorked a massive right to Litoshik’s jaw, causing the Belorussian to wobble backwards while saluting in what seemed like a horribly misguided celebration.

And things got even worse for Litoshik when Asilderov followed up with a a stiff left that knocked the 35-year-old to the canvas, before he was put out of his misery with a brutally precise ground strike.

Watch Asilderov get the finish below.

Imam Asilderov nails his opponent to the canvas at HFC 51 pic.twitter.com/HA6kbPwwRi — Matysek (@Matysek88) January 20, 2023

Asilderov amazingly only embarked on his professional career in June, but the Russian has been untouchable since then. This first-round victory was his third in a row, having previously defeated Shamil Aliev in just 21 seconds at Hardcore FC 43 in October.

For Litoshik, the loss brings to an abrupt end a rich vein of form that saw him win 10 of his previous 11 fights, including five first-round finishes. The 35-year-old had previously defeated Askhab Seferbekov via rear-naked choke at Hardcore FC 42 in September.

The Hardcore FC 51 also treated fans to a stunning knockout, with Oleg Dadonov defeating Ildemar Alcantara via TKO to take home the middleweight belt.

