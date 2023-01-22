Watch: MMA Fighter Mitch McKee Mercilessly Finishes Opponent To Stay Undefeated

MMA fighter Mitch McKee clobbered Ira Lukowsky to keep his unbeaten record in tact at LFA 150.

Bantamweight’s McKee and Lukowsky met on the undercard of the event last week in Prior Lake, Minnesota. The undefeated McKee, 25, was gunning for his fourth straight finish while the 36-year-old Lukowsky was hoping to avoid back-to-back losses.

Early in the second round, McKee landed a winging right that wobbled Lukowsky, but the veteran regained his composure in time to duck another huge shot. That was however quickly followed by a left that glanced Lukowsky’s forehead, sending him stumbling to his knees.

McKee then went in for the kill, dropping Lukowsky to the canvas with a few quick blows to the head, before finishing the job with savage ground strikes.

MMA Fighter Mitch McKee Batters Ira Lukowsky

Watch McKee get the finish below.

MITCH MCKEE GOT HANDS NOW TOO?!?!#LFA150 pic.twitter.com/w9ZXNnDjpO — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) January 14, 2023

The win moves McKee to 4-0 since making his professional MMA debut in December 2021. The Minnesota native had previously defeated Tony Ortega via TKO at Bellator 284 in August.

The loss sees Lukowsky fall to 3-2 as a professional since making his debut in 2020. Prior to that, the 36-year-old carved out an 8-4 record as an amateur, with his first fight taking place in 2010.

The LFA 150 card delivered a range of impressive finishes, in particular the main event which saw Jackson McVey submit Deven Paulsen with a guillotine choke in under a minute.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!