Watch: MMA Fighter Ozzie Alvarez Wins Title With Jaw-Dropping KO

MMA fighter Ozzie Alvarez brutally ended Tyson Miller’s undefeated record to capture the welterweight title at Uriah Faber’s A1 Combat 7.

Alvarez and Miller met on the main card of the event on Friday in Wheatland, California. 37-year-old Alvarez was chasing his second straight win after bouncing back from a five-fight losing streak. While the 25-year-old Miller was gunning for his fifth straight victory.

With the scorecards fairly even going into the third round, the fight was truly in the balance with just over a minute remaining. That’s when veteran Alvarez unleashed a winging right hand out of nowhere that sent Miller thudding to the canvas before ending proceedings with savage ground strikes.

MMA Fighter Ozzie Alvarez Lands Massive Right To Win Belt

Watch Alvarez get the finish below.

"The dirty white belt has done it!!!"



Your new welterweight champ!!#A1Combat7 pic.twitter.com/zI0xBE4D3x — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) January 14, 2023

Alvarez is now 10-9 since making his professional MMA debut way back in 2010. It was the second straight knockout win for the Miami native, who had previously defeated Mikey Gonzalez in the first round at A1 Combat 5 in September.

The loss sees Miller fall to 4-1 since making his professional debut at Bellator 226 in 2019. The 25-year-old had previously defeated Emmanueli Adzoh via first round TKO at LFA 137 in July.

In the A1 Combat 7 main event, Troy Green earned a split decision victory against Ryan Loder to take home the middleweight strap.

