Watch: MMA Fighter Shaj Haque Wins Flyweight Title With Massive KO Punch

Cage Warriors has a new Flyweight Champion in Shaj Haque following his impressive KO win over now-former champ Sam Creasey.

Haque’s victory extends his current winning streak to five and his overall record to 15-5. ‘Superman’ looked far more impressive here than he did in his grueling split-decision win over Samir Faiddene back in September.

For Sam Creasey, this marked the end of the road for his as the kingpin in Cage Warriors’ flyweight division. Creasey won the then-vacant gold against Luke Shanks in October 2021. He pulled off one successful defense in August 2022 against Stipe Brcic.

MMA Fighter Shaj Haque Rocks Sam Creasey With Brutal Overhand Right

Watch Shaj Haque get the finish below.

🏆 We have a NEW Flyweight champion and his name is Super Shaj Haque!

He goes 2-0 against his opponent with a huge one-punch KO 💥#CW148 pic.twitter.com/C821tY0y6g — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) December 31, 2022

Haque’s match-ending overhand shot could be heard throughout the venue. He secured the win late into the third round after a back-and-forth affair in the first two. With this win, ‘Superman’ is the seventh Cage Warriors Flyweight Champion.

His clash with Sam Creasey was initially expected to take place a month earlier in November. The fight was ultimately postponed due to Creasey dealing with an illness in training at the time. Unfortunately for Creasey, the bad news just kept coming when his second defense of the title finally took place at Cage Warriors 148.

Needless to say, Shaj Haque has come a long way from the rough, first-round knockout loss he endured against Jake Hadley at Cage Warriors 114. Fine-tuning his game and working on his speed and technique, the results speak for themselves.

Cage Warriors 148 proved to be a thrilling end for 2022 from the British MMA promotion. Along with Hague’s commendable win, former Light Heavyweight Champion Modestas Bukauskas regained the gold with a highlight-reel KO win over Chuck Campbell.

Bukauskas/Campbell took place at the same show Shaj Haque won the gold.

