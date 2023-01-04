Watch: MMA Fighter Sho Patrick Usami Scores Terrifying KO After Just 45 Seconds

MMA fighter Sho Patrick Usami faceplanted Noah Bey with one of the most shocking KO’s you’ll ever see at RIZIN 40.

Lightweights Usami and Bey met on the undercard of the event held on Saturday in Saitama, Japan. Usami was looking to rack up back-to-back wins, while the 11-4 kickboxer Bey was hoping to get his second MMA win.

But the American, despite his kickboxing credentials, was outclassed on the feet early in the fight. As the duo traded jabs in the center of the ring, Usami suddenly switched things up by unleashing a hellish right that immediately put Bey out cold, sending him face-first into the canvas.

MMA Fighter Sho Patrick Usami Lands Absolutely Savage KO

Watch Usami get the finish below.

𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐄



Sho Patrick Usami delivers one of the most shocking KO's you'll ever see!



[ #RIZIN40 | @FiteTV PPV link in bio ] pic.twitter.com/xJW0eg4IaS — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) December 31, 2022

Usami is now 5-1 since making his professional debut in May 2021. The 22-year-old Japanese had previously earned a TKO win against Shinji Sasaki on his RIZIN debut in October last year.

For Bey, this was the second time he had suffered a first-round KO in 2022. In April, the 27-year-old was KO’d after just 40 seconds in his kickboxing fight against Kaito Ono. Bey is now 1-3 in his professional MMA career, having previously lost to Koji Takeda via armbar at RIZIN 33 in December 2021.

In the RIZIN 40 main event, Seika Izawa took home the women’s super-atomweight belt with a split decision victory over Si Woo Park.

