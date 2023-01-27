Watch: MMA Fighter Valeriu Mircea Lands Perfectly Timed Flying Knee

Valeriu Mircea showed how to throw a flying knee with maximum effect against Borys Mankowski at KSW 78.

Featherweights Mircea and Mankowski met on the main card of the event last week in Szczecin, Poland. Mircea was chasing his second successive win, while Mankowski was hoping to avoid losing three on the trot.

But the Pole’s hopes were dashed in the final minute of the first round, when Mircea launched his knee at Mankowski’s chin with tremendous velocity. As he stumbled backwards onto his knees, Mankowski was then met with a huge left and a right, knocking him out cold.

Watch Mircea get the finish below.

𝗙𝗹𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗻𝗲𝗲!! 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗞𝗻𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗼𝘂𝘁!!



Valeriu Mircea KNOCKS OUT Borys Mankowski!!



XTB #KSW78

Mircea is now 28-8-1 since making his professional debut in 2014. The 29-year-old had previously earned a first-round TKO of Gracjan Szadzinski at KSW 76 in November.

The loss sees Mankowski fall to 22-11-1 as a professional. The 33-year-old had previously lost to Daniel Torres via unanimous decision at KSW 71 in June.

The KSW 78 main event also delivered a knockout, with Michal Materla earning a TKO victory over Kendall Grove in their light heavyweight bout.

