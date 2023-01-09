Watch: MMA Fighter Yuki Motoya Savagely KO’s Ex-UFC Fighter

MMA fighter Yuki Motoya destroyed former UFC bantamweight Rogerio Bontorin with a brutal knee KO at RIZIN 40.

Motoya and Bonterin met on the main card of the event on Saturday in Saitama, Japan. Motoya was chasing his fifth straight win, while Bonterin was looking to get back in the win column on his RIZIN debut.

But it wasn’t to be for the Brazilian, who was cut by the UFC in June. As Bontorin went in for a takedown midway through round two, Motoya launched his knee into his face with devastating power. Bontorin, out cold, slumped backwards onto the canvas, before sustaining a few more punches before the ref rushed in.

MMA Fighter Yuki Motoya Earns Jaw-Dropping KO

Watch Motoya get the finish below.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME⁉️



The KO fest continues 🔥@yuki_motoya stops Rogerio Bontorin with a huge knee in Round 2⃣!



[ #RIZIN40 | @FiteTV PPV link in bio ] pic.twitter.com/7reza9AE3G — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) December 31, 2022

Motoya is now 32-10 since making his professional MMA debut in 2013. The 33-year-old had previously defeated Kazuma Kuramoto via unanimous decision at RIZIN landmark Vol. 4 in November.

The loss sees Bontorin fall to 17-4, having lost four of his last five fights. The 30-year-old was cut by the UFC in June after he failed to make weight for his scheduled bout with Manel Kape. Bontorin entered the UFC in 2019 via the Contender Series, amassing a 2-3 record.

Bonterin wasn’t the only UFC alum to feature on the RIZIN 40 card. Former bantamweight contender John Dodson also made his debut, defeating Hideo Tokoro via first-round TKO.

