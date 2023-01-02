Watch: Modestas Bukauskas Wins LHW Title With Devastating Punch

MMA fighter Modestas Bukauskas is now a two-time Cage Warriors Light Heavyweight Champion.

At the recently concluded Cage Warriors 148 on New Year’s Eve, Bukauskas put opponent Chuck Campbell to sleep with a killer right hand in the fourth round. The victory secured ‘The Baltic Gladiator’ the vacant title.

Interestingly, the belt was vacated by none other than Modestas Bukauskas himself soon after his first successful defense in November 2019. The Lithuanian star relinquished the title to move over to the UFC where he acquired a 1-3 record in the Octagon. However, in just his second fight back in Cage Warriors, ‘The Baltic Gladiator’ is back on top of the division.

In the UFC, Bukauskas last fought at UFC Fight Night 191 where he was defeated via TKO following a devastating leg kick.

Modestas Bukauskas in the UFC

Watch Bukauskas get the finish below.

He has done it! Modestas Bukauskas is champion again 🏆

a HUGE 4th round KO gets The Baltic Gladiator the biggest win of his career to close out 2022 👏#CW148 pic.twitter.com/5v7e1c44RA — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) December 31, 2022

Modestas Bukauskas’ professional MMA record now stands at 13-5. He fought in back-to-back months last year. First, he picked up a decision win over Lee Chadwick at Cage Warriors 145 in November before defeating Campbell at Cage Warriors 148.

While his UFC run ultimately didn’t pan out, Bukauskas remains a force to be reckoned with in Cage Warriors. Impressively, he has not lost a fight in six years and is undefeated at light heavyweight in the promotion.

