Watch: ONE Title Challenger Set For Long Recovery After Not Tapping To Leglock

Recent ONE Championship title challenger Gantumur Bayanduuren is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after enduring a gruesome leglock.

Last Friday, Asia’s largest combat sports promotion returned for its first event of 2023, ONE Fight Night 6. The card, which marked the latest to air on Prime Video in North America, featured three title fights.

As well as Chingiz Allazov securing the featherweight kickboxing crown with a knockout of Superbon Singha Mawynn and Superlek Kiatmoo9 outlasting Daniel Puertas for flyweight gold, elite Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner Mikey Musumeci put his title on the line for the first time.

Having added the ONE flyweight submission grappling title to his list of achievements, which includes becoming a five-time IBJJF black belt world champion, Musumeci added a successful defense to his résumé at the expense of Bayanduuren, last year’s combat sambo world champion.

While the victory came via unanimous decision, the champ certainly pushed for a finish.

Throughout much of the contest, Musumeci chased his patented leglock. While he appeared to have it fully locked in, twisting and contorting his opponent’s knee, Bayanduuren simply wouldn’t tap.

The Mongolian’s display of resilience left the crowd and Musumeci baffled, and made for some tough viewing…

While Bayanduuren may have proved his toughness at the Bangkok-held event, it didn’t come without a severe cost.

ONE Fighter Suffers Extensive List Of Leg Injuries

Per the South China Morning Post, Bayanduuren exited the Circle with a whole host of serious injuries as a result of Musumeci’s submission attacks.

As well as suffering a broken ankle, the elite sambo specialist was left with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. While no official return timeframe was noted, Bayanduuren is expected to be out for around 12 months.

Given Musumeci’s post-fight comments, the serious extent of the Mongolian’s injuries are perhaps unsurprising. In an Instagram post, the grappling champ recalled the moments he felt his challenger’s leg “rip like cardboard.”

“I continued to apply breaking pressure on his leg about 8 minutes straight, but my opponent unfortunately would not tap,” Musumeci wrote. “This resulted in us seeing how damaging these leg locks can be. Always important to tap so you avoid surgery and a year recovery. FYI this was the most disgusting feeling ever. I literally felt every part of his knee rip like cardboard.”

Having decided not to concede defeat early, Bayanduuren looks to have sacrificed a year of his career and the chance to defend his championship status at the 2023 Combat Sambo World Championships.

