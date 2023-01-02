Watch: UFC’s Mega 2022 Compilation W/ One Moment From Every Event

The UFC has put together a 2022 highlights compilation featuring one moment from every event over the past 12 months of competition.

2022 featured plenty of ‘shock and awe’ moments in the Octagon. Multiple champions who were thought to be insurmountable proved to be human, while young prospects made a name for themselves in jaw-dropping fashion.

The UFC in 2022 began with a featherweight thriller between Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze. Kattar put a screeching halt to Chikadze’s hype train with a boxing clinic seldom seen in modern MMA.

Nate Diaz, Luke Rockhold, and others returned to the Octagon following long stints away from fighting. Diaz fought out his UFC contract by defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.

It’s hard to summarize what we all saw from the fights in 2022, but the promotion does a great job of showcasing some of the biggest moments.

UFC Names Its Biggest Moments From Every 2022 Event

Check out the full UFC compilation below.

The highlights end with lightweight Drew Dober earning a massive knockout of Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 66 last month. 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. was also in the compilation for his debut win against Jay Perrin.

One noticeable absence from the highlights video is Conor McGregor, who didn’t compete in 2022. He suffered a leg injury in July 2021 and is planning on a return later this year.

Fans won’t have to wait very long for fights to return. Unlike other major sports, MMA usually always has events going on in other promotions for fans to deal with the holiday break.

The action returns on January 14th with UFC Vegas 67, featuring a middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Nassourdine Imavov.

What was your favorite UFC moment of 2022?