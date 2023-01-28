The Wild World of Fighting: Alexander Volkanovski Tattoos, Bloody Jamahal Hill, & More (1/28/23)

Do you smell that? It smells like the Wild World of Fighting, the weekly series that never spoils, no matter how long it is left out of the refrigerator.

[DISCLAIMER: ANY VIEWS EXPRESSED IN THIS PIECE ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR AND DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINIONS AND BELIEFS OF THE WEBSITE AND ITS AFFILIATES. WELCOME TO THE WILD WORLD OF FIGHTING]

This week’s dive into the WWOF sees us checking Daniel Cormier‘s takedown defense, judging more questionable MMA tattoos, and more. Hopefully you are ready, because this week’s edition is a juicy one.

Daniel Cormier’s Still Got It

There are few people in this world that have managed the career that Daniel Cormier has, going from Olympic-caliber wrestler to UFC champ-champ before retiring into a role as a coach and commentator. Some may have issues with his opinions or presentation style, but he has more accolades that most could ever dream of having.

Nowadays though, DC is really enjoying the retirement life, pushing close to 44 years old and letting his midsection get a little on the rounder and softer side, compared to his days as light heavyweight champ. Don’t get it twisted, though. He still has good wrestling instincts, which were put on display when Jailton Almeida attempted to shoot on him after his UFC 283 win against Shamil Abdurakhimov.

Almeida went for the takedown on DC 😅 #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/V1eNrDlLH9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 22, 2023

All things considered, Daniel Cormier had pretty solid reaction time, as Almeida saw an opportunity to surprise the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion. Better luck next time!

Turning Water Into (Gross) Wine

Hey, speaking of UFC 283, how about that performance from Jamahal Hill, in the main event of the UFC’s return to Brazil? The new light heavyweight champion earned that belt by battering Glover Teixeira into retirement, rocking the hometown hero numerous times across the five-round fight.

While the decision was not a hard one for the judges to make, Teixeira vs Hill was a violent and bloody affair. So bloody, in fact, that when Hill was getting cold water pour on his head in between the fourth and fifth rounds, the water was completely red with blood that was stuck in his hair.

What the hell Jamal ? #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/dBdWNhePVn — I write I exist (@Datowadal5er) January 22, 2023

Nobody ever said fighting was a sanitary sport, but this is even toeing the line of what makes diehard fight fans grosses out. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to try not thinking about Jamahal Hill’s mouth being wide open when that water fell.

The Neverending Story of Bad MMA Tattoos

The Wild World of Fighting is one that is filled with all kinds of unexpected and unpredictable moments. However, if there is one constant, it is that there will always be questionable tattoos that people get of their favorite fighters.

The most recent submission actually comes from the undisputed champ of MMA Twitter trolling, Paulo Costa. The middleweight title challenger posted to share a photo of a tattoo someone got on their arm of featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Those adorably fans 😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/q1yR4eCBeg — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) January 21, 2023

In all fairness, this is certainly not the worst of the unfortunate tattoos MMA fans have gotten over the years, but there are still some elements that led to jokes in the comments. These responses range from calling out the proportions of Volkanovski’s chest to saying he looks like Mike Ehrmantraut of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fame. What do you think?

Conor McGregor Survives

The MMA world was buzzing when Conor McGregor made a post to his Instagram, revealing that he had been in an accident while riding his bike. A driver was apparently blinded by sunlight and could not see the UFC superstar, crashing into him.

According to McGregor’s account of things, and judging by how shaken up he sounded when talking about the incident, it seems that this was a close call for the former champ-champ. However he provided an update to his Instagram a few hours later, showing how much damage he received, and doing so in the most on-brand way imaginable.

As polarizing as Conor McGregor is, it is genuinely a positive thing that he was able to escape this incident in one piece. That said, if he uses his karate stance in the rematch, that car will stand no chance.

All is Fair in Love and Cagefighting

The Wild World of Fighting is oftentimes filled with toxically masculine and aggressive dudes, who shiver in fear at the thought of expressing the same level of emotion as found in a Pixar film. Of course, this is not always the case, but seemingly more often than not, this is the type of energy that fans and fighters alike try to portray, even if it is just a facade.

We here at MMA News are not like that at all, however, and instead feel it necessary to highlight tender moments in the sport, which get us in our feels. For example, take this face-off between two men, which was meant to be aggressive until one fighter broke the tension in a sweet and wholesome way.

I need everyone to watch this it’s an emergency pic.twitter.com/0EhPgMuBkW — Charlotte Shane (@CharoShane) January 22, 2023

As you can see, the fighter on the left tried to push his head into his opponent but could not resist smiling after the tender smooch was planted on his dome, instantly defusing the situation. Perhaps this is what Daniel Cormier should have tried with Jon Jones, back in the day.

Alternate Reality Amanda Nunes

With the rise in popularity and skill in women’s MMA, it is hard to imagine that there was once a time that Dana White flat out refused to have women in the UFC. Could you imagine, never truly seeing stars like Rose Namajunas, Holly Holm, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk rise to their full potential?

Well, recent footage was posted online that looks like it could have been pulled from a tear in the multiverse, showing what Amanda Nunes may have done if she was not the UFC champ-champ. This video shows a security guard throwing hands with everyone in sight, kicking people out and cracking anyone who stands in her way.

Man after that Cyborg win yall couldn't tell Amanda Nunes shit https://t.co/IQeEU42TBZ — Think 1st 🍥🇨🇮 🇺🇸 (@DaKontradiction) January 25, 2023

Of course, this security guard is not actually an alternate version of Amanda Nunes, but she is badass nonetheless. With hands like that, that guard could easily beat any ranked women’s featherweight, aside from the champion.

That wraps up this edition of The Wild World of Fighting, in all of its glory. You never know what kind of madness next week will bring.

What was your favorite story from this week’s WWOF?