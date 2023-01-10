Wisconsin MMA Fighter Arrested On Domestic Battery Charges

An MMA fighter has been arrested on domestic battery charges in Wisconsin following an investigation into his alleged acts of violence against women.

Frank Schuman previously appeared in headlines last May when the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post requesting that anyone with information regarding criminal acts by Schuman immediately contact the police.

The 29-year-old was suspected of having committed acts of violence against women, and at the time neither the details of the acts nor the number of incidents were revealed to the public. Shuman had previously served eight months in jail in 2018 after he was found guilty on three counts of domestic battery against his ex-wife.

Schuman Arrested Following Investigation

According to the most recent report from We Are Green Bay, Schuman was taken into police custody on January 7 following an investigation into the allegations against him.

The MMA fighter was already out on felony bond at the time of his arrest, and the efforts of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office apparently resulted in another woman coming forward to provide information about his violent actions. Authorities also speculate that there may be other victims affected by Schuman that haven’t contacted the police yet.

Schuman was arrested on January 7. (Vilas County Sheriff’s Office)

The 29-year-old is currently being held in Vilas County Jail on first-degree domestic battery charges and is set to appear in court again on January 15.

Schuman competed in MMA as recently as September 2020 when Eric Wisely stopped him with strikes in the second round at Caged Aggression 27. Competing mainly as a welterweight, Schuman currently holds an 11-6 pro record and previously had the majority of his amateur and pro fights under the banner of the California-based promotion King of the Cage.

