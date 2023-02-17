17-Fight UFC Veteran Announced For 2023 PFL Season

Former UFC middleweight Krzysztof Jotko will make the move to 205lbs to compete in the upcoming PFL season.

Jotko will make his league debut on the PFL’s 2023 opening card on April 1st. He’ll face a to-be-determined opponent, which is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

The league announced Jotko’s first booking in a press release on Thursday.

As of this writing, Jotko will headline the preliminary portion of the card. He was released by the UFC last October after a loss to Brendan Allen via first-round submission.

Jotko is the latest in a slew of UFC veterans who have made the move to the PFL. Thiago Santos, a former UFC title challenger, will also make his league debut against defending PFL champion Rob Wilkinson.

Krzysztof Jotko Is The Latest UFC Vet To Sign With PFL

Former UFC bantamweight Aspen Ladd made her league debut last year, earning a win over Julia Budd. Jotko, like Ladd and others, is looking to find new success in his latest MMA destination.

During his long career in the UFC, Jotko earned wins over the likes of Eryk Anders, Gerald Meerschaert, and Misha Cirkunov. He won two of his last three fights in the UFC.

This will be Jotko’s first fight at light heavyweight during his career. He fought at middleweight and welterweight previously, but the entirety of his UFC tenure was at 185lbs.

2023 PFL 1 will feature the return of PFL featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane facing Marlon Moraes in the main event. Jotko, Santos, and other former UFC fighters will compete this year for a chance at a $1 million grand prize.

