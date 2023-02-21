AJ Fletcher Describes Financial Hardship Prior To First UFC Win

UFC welterweight prospect AJ Fletcher’s triumph this past weekend was more important than just a first win inside the Octagon.

Fletcher delivered one of the standout performances at UFC Vegas 69, held at the Apex facility. On the preliminary card, he shared the cage with debutant Themba Gorimbo having lost both of his promotional appearances beforehand.

But on Saturday, “The Ghost” rebounded from decision losses to Matthew Semelsberger and Ange Loosa, returning to the form that secured him a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021.

Fletcher did so by submitting his Zimbabwean opponent in round two, locking in a tight guillotine choke after clubbing Gorimbo with a vicious elbow on the feet.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AJ FLETCHER!



What a way to get your first UFC victory 👏👏 #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/Ubw8sZ4duw — UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2023

For Fletcher, the result marked a long-awaited first taste of victory on MMA’s biggest stage. But while snapping his losing skid was important, the win and continued presence on the UFC roster was vital for reasons other than his record.

Fletcher Had $100 To His Name Before UFC Vegas 69 Win

During his appearance at the UFC Vegas 69 post-fight press conference, Fletcher went into detail about what his first success inside the Octagon means.

As is often the case in MMA, those on the lower pay brackets don’t have it easy as they try to make a living in the sport. For Fletcher, that was evident before he made the walk this past Saturday.

“(My first UFC win) means a lot. I need the money,” Fletcher said. “I have probably $100 in my bank account, and that’s probably going to be gone, whatever this hotel charges me my fee. So, yeah, to have money in the bank account and not hit an overdraft fee will be huge.”

Nevertheless, while he arrived at the Apex without the kind of financial security most would hope a professional athlete to have, and that many have pleaded with the UFC to ensure, Fletcher isn’t someone who surrenders in the face of hardship.

“I’m a riser. When my back is against the wall, I claw out. I don’t shell up. I don’t hide from adversity,” Fletcher stated. “I have my back, and that’s a comforting feeling, and world is getting crazy. It’s a good thing to know you have your own back, and I have a whole team of people that have my back, as well. I’m just I’m blessed.”

Now, with a first UFC win on his résumé and some funds in the bank, Fletcher will look to continue his momentum next time out and make a charge up the 170-pound ladder. At just 26 years of age, time is certainly on his side.

"Believe in you!"



AJ Fletcher with an inspirational message after his first UFC victory 👏 #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/HxbyXu8uFw — UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2023

What did you make of AJ Fletcher’s performance at UFC Vegas 69?

