Alex Pereira: Boxing Tyson Fury Would Be “Suicide” For Francis Ngannou

UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira has given a grim assessment of Francis Ngannou‘s chances should he box WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

While the contractual dispute that led to Ngannou’s UFC exit appears to have been about much more than just the Cameroonian’s targeted combat sports direction, the most publicized and widely discussed disagreement surrounded his desire to box.

Now a free agent, Ngannou’s boxing dream is no longer something sat behind the hurdle presented by an exclusive contract. And with that, “The Predator” has stepped up talk of a long-awaited showdown in the ring — as has his first-choice opponent.

Following Ngannou’s UFC departure, Fury laid out suggestions for a crossover clash. Talk of the pair engaging in such a contest appeared throughout 2022, with the duo even interacting at Wembley Stadium following the Brit’s knockout win over Dillian Whyte.

*4oz gloves ✅️

*Cage ✅️

*Mike Tyson as referee ✅️

*Queensberry rules✅️



What else?



– Baddest Man on the Planet https://t.co/jiOImL0T7O — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 6, 2023

Having responded to Fury’s offer in kind, it appears that Ngannou’s dream bout remains firmly on the table. Unsurprisingly, that means the potential matchup is still a prominent topic, and one that many are offering their takes and predictions for.

Now, the man who’s perhaps replaced Ngannou as the UFC’s hardest hitter has given his, and it isn’t good reading for “The Predator.”

Pereira Names Fury’s Defense As Key Hurdle For Ngannou

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, knockout artist Alex Pereira assessed Francis Ngannou’s planned venture to the boxing ring, ahead of which the Cameroon native has repeatedly targeted the top heavyweights in the sport.

For “Poatan,” bouts with the likes of Tyson Fury will only prove that Ngannou’s motive is financial, noting that he’d choose to build himself up to fights of that magnitude against lower-level competition if success in the sport was his priority.

Should Ngannou remain on his path towards “The Gypsy King,” the Brazilian isn’t expecting a competitive showdown.

“It depends if he’s fighting the elite,” Pereira said. “(Boxing against) Tyson is hard. It’s suicide… There are other guys for him to start. (He can go) one step at a time. If he really wants to fight those guys, then he’s just thinking about the money. I don’t know if that’s the case. But to say, ‘I’m going there because I want to become champion,’ that’s hard.”

Not many are as well placed to assess power as Pereira, who has left numerous unconscious bodies in his wake en route to two-division success in Glory Kickboxing and a title crowning inside the UFC Octagon.

But while some believe Ngannou’s power, which has been branded the ultimate equalizer, will give him a chance against any heavyweight pro, Pereira believes the key to how bouts with the likes of Fury would play out derives in the defense that “The Predator” would be looking to penetrate.

“(Boxing) someone who can defend from his punches, (Ngannou) would get tired,” Pereira stated. “I’ll give you a dumb example: If you ask someone who’s never trained in in his life to go against someone experienced and tell him to hit as hard as he can to knock him out, he’ll gas out in three minutes, and then one weak punch will knock him out since he has no defense anymore and can barely stand still. To me, knowing how to defend yourself is the the most important thing.”

In addition to Fury, Ngannou has also teased potential showdowns with former champs Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua. Suffice to say, “The Bronze Bomber” has shown less of a destructible fortress when it comes to protecting his chin, with Fury finding the mark for back-to-back KOs in 2020 and 2021.

And as well as being considered by some as a more winnable option, Wilder has also expressed his willingness to meet Ngannou not just in the boxing ring, but also in the cage.

Do you agree with Alex Pereira’s assessment of a potential boxing match between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury?