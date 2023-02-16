Watch UFC Middleweight Champ Alex Pereira Eat a Scorpion

UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira was recently filmed eating a rather unexpected snack in Thailand.

‘Poatan’ is currently in ‘The Land of Smiles’ preparing for his upcoming UFC 287 clash with Israel Adesanya. Back at UFC 281 last year, Pereira got the better of Adesanya in the fifth round to get his hands on the middleweight gold. The victory marked ‘Poatan’s third victory over ‘The Last Stylebender’, having him bested him twice during their kickboxing days.

Pereira, one of the most prolific kickboxers to ever don the UFC gloves, appears to be immersing himself in Muay Thai ahead of his fourth battle with his longtime nemesis. Thailand has become a popular destination for fighters in recent years, with the likes of UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski and lightweight rising star Rafael Fiziev training at Tiger Muay Thai.

During a visit to the Khao San Road in Bangkok, ‘Poatan’ indulged in some of the area’s most eccentric delicacies.

Alex Pereira Encounters Scorpions, Crocodile Meat And More At Food Vendor

In a recent post on his Instagram story, Alex Pereira documented his trip to the Khao San Road. The area, notorious for having some of the most extreme food items in the world on offer, boasted scorpions, cockroaches, crocodile parts and more cooked and prepped as exotic cuisine.

Pereira and his Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach Plinio Cruz were game to try the skewered scorpions on offer.

UFC 287 is set to take place in Miami in April. Underneath the highly-anticipated Pereira/Adesanya rematch is the long-awaited Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns showdown. ‘Gamebred’ has not fought since his unanimous decision loss to Colby Covington back in March 2022.

Should Alex Pereira defeat ‘The Last Stylebender’ again, he will be four-for-four against one of the greatest UFC middleweights ever.

Do you think Alex Pereira will defeat Israel Adesanya again?