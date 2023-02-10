Alexander Volkanovski Breaks Down & Predicts Yair Rodríguez/Josh Emmett

While he’s gearing up for his own title charge at UFC 284, Alexander Volkanovski has taken the time to assess the night’s co-main event between Yair Rodríguez and Josh Emmett.

Shortly before the reigning featherweight titleholder looks to add a second championship belt to his trophy cabinet in this Saturday’s main event, two of the contenders in the division Volkanovski has long ruled over will do battle for interim gold.

In a title bout that will serve as the appetizer for the Australia-held pay-per-view’s headliner, top-five featherweights Rodríguez and Emmett will look to book a future unification date in the Octagon with “Alexander the Great” by having the interim strap wrapped around their waist.

Both challengers have put their talents on full display so far into their careers under the UFC banner.

Emmett (18-2) has shown his immense power in knockout wins over Michael Johnson and Ricardo Lamas, as well as his ability to outpoint talented strikers with victories over Dan Ige and Calvin Kattar.

But Rodríguez’s (14-3, 1 NC) eccentric and unpredictable style is widely considered one of a kind and extremely tough to prepare for, something memorable triumphs against “The Korean Zombie” and Andre Fili demonstrated.

With that, Volkanovski is having a hard time picking between them.

Volkanovski Sees Paths To Victory For Both Rodríguez & Emmett

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the longtime featherweight champion took time away from focusing on his historical UFC 284 outing to shine a light on the card’s co-headliner.

Volkanovski began by breaking down the pair’s strengths, noting that both men will have routes to success come fight night in Perth.

“This is a tricky one… I can see a route to victory for both,” Volkanovski said. “I think if Josh Emmett fights the right fight, mixes it up — he’s a strong, powerful dude, and if he starts using a bit of the wrestling, even if he’s not getting the takedowns but threatening the takedowns… I think that is the path to victory.

“Yair Rodríguez, he’s crafty on his feet. I believe if it’s just a standup battle — I can still see both winning, I see Josh being able to catch him — but if I had to lean towards someone in the striking department, it’ll probably be Yair Rodríguez,” Volkanovski added. “He’s someone who is capable of sticking to a gameplan and doing what needs to be done.”

When attempting to provide a prediction, “Alexander the Great” was largely stumped. But while he sees Emmett as the man with more paths to victory, he senses the two featherweight contenders will engage in a striking war.

If that expectation comes to fruition, he’s leaning the way of “El Pantera.”

“If I had to pick or lean towards someone, I think Josh Emmett has more tools to win. But, I think it’s gonna be a standup fight, and that makes me wanna lean towards Yair Rodríguez,” Volkanovski said. “So, you can see I’m pretty much 50/50 on this one.”

Who do you think will have their hand raised at UFC 284, Yair Rodríguez or Josh Emmett?

