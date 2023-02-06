Alexander Volkanovski Gives UFC 284 Round-By-Round Breakdown

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski foresees a potentially short night at the office against Islam Makhachev.

Volkanovski will face Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 284 in Perth. He’ll attempt to become the UFC’s latest two-weight world champion, joining the ranks of Conor McGregor and Amanda Nunes.

Volkanovski is the UFC’s pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter entering his UFC 284 clash with Makhachev. However, a loss would likely give Makhachev that title, making the upcoming super fight even more intriguing.

Volkanovski and Makhachev have both been dominant during their long win streaks. Both fighters have only lost once in their respective careers, with Makhachev suffering a knockout loss to Adriano Martins at UFC 192.

Volkanovski feels he can be the second man to finish Makhachev devastatingly.

Alexander Volkanovski Breaks Down How He’ll Finish Islam Makhachev

Zuffa LLC

During a recent interview with The AllStar, Volkanovski predicted a finish with a round-by-round preview of what could happen.

“I think it’s gonna be more of a standup battle,” Volkanovski said. “Obviously, he’s gonna shoot earlier with my movement and all that…he’s gonna be a little bit uncomfortable with the timing I have and all that sort of stuff…

“First round’s gonna be a bit more of a fight I reckon, clinches involved, all that type of stuff. Maybe a little bit more messy,” Volkanovski continued. “And then the second round, I think it’s gonna be more on the feet and I’m gonna put hands on him… but, I’m preparing for five rounds and for bad positions…and that’s why I feel like I’ll get the finish.”

Makhachev often puts his opponents in bad positions. When he won the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira, he submitted the UFC’s all-time leader in submission finishes.

Volkanovski is unbeaten in his UFC tenure, with recent victories over the likes of Max Holloway, Brian Ortega, and The Korean Zombie. He’s arguably near the top of the discussion for greatest UFC featherweight of all time.

Another belt for Volkanovski would add another element to his legacy. He’s confident he can not only beat Makhachev but overwhelm him with his pace and pressure.

