Alexander Volkanovski Prepared To Take More Striking Risks Against Islam Makhachev

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has described the approach that he’ll employ on the feet against Islam Makhachev.

Having ruled over the 145-pound weight class through four defenses since his 2019 title win, Volkanovski has a legacy-defining ambition in his sights for 2023. After already announcing his desire to achieve champ-champ status, the Australian earned the right to challenge for a new piece of gold following his dominant victory over Max Holloway last July.

And following the crowning of new lightweight king in the form of Makhachev at UFC 280, Volkanovski will welcome the Dagestani to Perth for the UFC 284 pay-per-view, which the pair will headline next month.

For Volkanovski, the bout will mark a new challenge inside the Octagon. As well as a smothering wrestling game that he hasn’t faced at featherweight, “The Great” is moving up in weight to face a champion who many believe will simply be too strong for him.

The Aussie, though, has been firm in his prediction, claiming that he’ll be able to withstand Makhachev’s takedown attempts and efforts in the clinch to force a striking battle.

If he’s successful in that regard, Volkanovski is planning to let his hands go.

Volkanovski: “I Want To Capitalize On The Feet”

During a recent interview with The AllStar’s John Hyon Ko, Volkanovski broke down how he expects the champion vs. champion superfight to play out at UFC 284.

After noting his expectation that the Australia-held headliner will largely take place on the feet, Volkanovski revealed that he’ll impose a smaller “safety net” than usual on his striking game in order to capitalize on a realm of the fight game he expects to boast a significant advantage over Makhachev in.

“I feel like I’m gonna catch him. I know I want to capitalize on the feet,” Volkanovski said. “Usually, when I’m fighting other guys, I know their chances are more likely to be a puncher’s chance, so I’ve got more of a safety net on the feet… I will take some risks… but I still have a bit of a safety net around it.

“With this one, I will (still) have a safety net, but I need to capitalize on the feet. I can’t sit there, take my time, and be real patient, and be so worried on the feet, because I don’t wanna let rounds get taken away from me,” Volkanovski added. “I need to capitalize, and that’s why I feel like I get a finish. I’ve never really had to capitalize on the feet as much as I want to now… I feel like it’s gonna be more of a standup battle.”

Makhachev has been widely branded as close to unstoppable in the grappling department, but many have identified his striking game as a possible weakness for challengers to expose.

Although Charles Oliveira failed to do so in Abu Dhabi, and was even dropped by the Russian’s strikes, Volkanovski has appeared close to perfecting the art of hitting whilst receiving limited damage in return.

While that strategy helped him secure three decision wins over legendary featherweight Max Holloway, Volkanovski is clearly looking to eliminate judging from the equation come fight night in Perth.

