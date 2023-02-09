Alexander Volkanovski & Mark Zuckerberg Clash In VR Ahead Of UFC 284

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski got to spar virtually with one of the world’s most prominent innovators.

Volkanovski will look to add himself to the UFC history books this weekend at UFC 284. He’ll face Islam Makhachev for the chance to become a two-weight UFC champion.

Volkanovski is the pound-for-pound best in the UFC right now entering this weekend. In addition to challenging for the lightweight belt, he’s defending his spot against dangerous Makhachev.

Volkanovski isn’t lacking confidence ahead of his clash with Makhachev. He feels he’ll be one of the few fighters to challenge Makhachev in the Octagon and dominate him.

Volkanovski stopped by the Meta studios for an impromptu sparring session against Mark Zuckerberg.

Alexander Volkanovski Fights Mark Zuckerberg In VR

In a recent Instagram post, Zuckerberg shared footage of his virtual fight with Volkanovski.

Zuckerberg is a massive MMA fan and has been in attendance at multiple events. He sat cageside for a private viewing of a UFC Fight Night event at the UFC Apex, to the dismay of some in the community.

Volkanovski has surged as one of the UFC’s biggest stars during his unbeaten tenure. He won the featherweight title by defeating Max Holloway at UFC 245 and has defended it four times since.

Virtual reality has captivated the attention of many around the world as technology has enhanced. VR games, more specifically involving boxing and combat, are especially popular amongst consumers.

VR continues to get better and Volkanovski got the opportunity to see the development of Zuckerberg’s latest project firsthand.

What is your reaction to the Alexander Volkanovski/Mark Zuckerberg VR fight footage?