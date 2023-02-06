Alexander Volkanovski Names Featherweight Contender He’s Rooting For

While Alexander Volkanovski takes a trip up to lightweight, he is rooting for some of his fellow featherweights to rise up in his absence, one in particular.

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is currently the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the organization. In his next bout, he will be taking on newly crowned lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in Perth at UFC 284. During his absence, the UFC has decided to create an interim belt.

Fighting for the featherweight interim belt will be Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett. Both of these men have been faring well in the 145-pound division lately, however, there could have been a few other names that might have fit into this opportunity.

Arnold Allen

Alexander Volkanovski Names One Man Not Fighting For The Interim Title That Fans Should Keep An Eye On

One man who has been dominating the featherweight division recently but was left out of the interim title conversation is Arnold Allen. The champ believes that Allen is a man to keep your eye on in the featherweight division and he is rooting for his success.

“100%. He’s a great fighter. A great human being, too, so I got a lotta respect for the kid. I want him to do good as well. And he’s right there, right? That’s the thing, you had the guys that are fighting for the interim now, there was three of them, and he’s (Allen) one of them. Someone was gonna miss out. Someone that deserved it,” he said on the Believe You Me podcast.

“I had him right up there with the other two, so he’s definitely right there. And, again, he’s the one who’s at least trying to go out there and earn it. The type of guy with an ‘earn, not given’ type of attitude. I love that. Keep doing what you’re doing… I’ll definitely be seeing him in the future.”

Volkanovski plans on returning to featherweight once his trek up to lightweight is successful. He will be taking on the winner of the interim belts next but perhaps as he mentioned Allen may not be far behind. Allen is on a 12-fight winning streak and his last two bouts were both TKO victories over Dan Hooker and Calvin Kattar.

Do you think Arnold Allen should have been involved in the featherweight interim title bout?

