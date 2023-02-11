Alexander Volkanovski Names What He’ll Be Proud To Be Remembered As

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski is hoping to be remembered for more than just his accomplishments inside the cage.

Tonight, the promotion is bringing the Octagon back to Australia for the first showcase in front of the nation’s MMA enthusiasts since 2019. In the main attraction, New South Wales native Volkanovski will look to achieve a historical and legacy-defining feat.

Having ploughed his way through the featherweight division to cement his place on both the throne and the top step of the pound-for-pound ladder, Volkanovski will shoot for champ-champ status against lightweight king Islam Makhachev in the UFC 284 main event.

A victory would add to an already illustrious career in the sport and the Octagon, with Volkanovski already singling himself out as one of the all-time greats courtesy of his exploits at 145 pounds.

But while some believe Volkanovski will be remembered as the division’s GOAT, there’s another part of his legacy that the Aussie is even more proud to be known for.

Volkanovski Targets More Than ‘Former Champ & P4P Best’

During UFC 284 media day on Thursday, Volkanovski was asked to explain the kind of impression he wants to leave on the sport of mixed martial arts when he ultimately hangs up his gloves.

While the 34-year-old is hoping to add yet another achievement to his combat sports career this weekend, one that will no doubt be on the forefront of fans’ minds down the line, Volkanovski noted his decision to stay true to himself throughout his MMA tenure as something he’ll be extremely proud to be remembered for.

“I’ll be proud of, obviously, my accomplishments. But I’m really proud that I’ve been able to be myself the whole way through,” Volkanovski said. “Some people need to sell themselves out and be fake; all this type of stuff. I’m happy that I was me the whole way through the whole process, and I’m in the position I am now. So, very proud of that.”

While some fighters, including the likes of Colby Covington, have developed abrasive and trash-talking personas to sell their fights and break through into the mainstream, Volkanovski has let his skills in the cage do the talking — and talent in the kitchen.

Image: Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

Volkanovski will hope to do the same this weekend, when he looks to become the latest arrival at club champ-champ. While much has been discussed about the size disadvantage he’ll be up against, including by Makhachev himself, “The Great” plans to shock the world.

