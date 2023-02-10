Alexander Volkanovski Not Ruling Out Possible Try For Welterweight Title

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has lofty goals following his lightweight title matchup against Islam Makhachev.

Volkanovski will face Makhachev for the latter’s first lightweight title defense at UFC 284 this weekend. Amidst a dominant reign at featherweight, Volkanovski is moving up a division for the chance to become the latest simultaneous two-weight UFC champion.

A victory over Makhachev would not only add Volkanovski’s name into UFC lore but also cement his spot as the UFC’s pound-for-pound best. He currently holds the top spot, with Makhachev just behind at No. 2.

One accolade that remains unaccomplished is a fighter winning belts at three different weight classes. Volkanovski, despite his 5’6″ stature, feels a welterweight title fight could be in his crosshairs down the line.

Alexander Volkanovski On Welterweight Move: “I Want To Separate Myself”

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

During a recent interview with The Mac Life, Volkanovski revealed it’s not out of the realm of possibility to potentially try to become a three-division champion.

“Obviously you don’t see it in the near future, I want to keep two divisions busy,” Volkanovski said. “But obviously I want to separate myself from the rest. You never know, right? I’d never say it’s definitely not gonna happen. Maybe not this year…

“I’d love to do that, and I fought there a few times,” Volkanovski said of a welterweight move. “If I choose to do that, this is what’s different to me than a lot of people…that shit’s weak [to pick easy fights]. If I choose to do 170, I ain’t gonna look at who it is, it’s gonna be whoever the champion is at the time. Whether they’re twice the size, a monster wrestler, if my goal is to do three belts, I don’t care who it is… I’ll do it.”

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards will face Kamaru Usman in a welterweight trilogy next month. He won the belt by knocking out Usman with a head kick at UFC 278.

Volkanovski’s first five fights of his professional career were at 170lbs. He won the Cage Conquest and Roshambo welterweight titles before eventually moving to featherweight just a few fights later.

As Volkanovski gets ready for arguably his biggest challenge at UFC 284, he’s hoping to continue to prove the doubters wrong and add to his impressive résumé.

