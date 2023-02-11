Alexander Volkanovski On Challenging Islam Makhachev: “I’m The Man For The Job”

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has insisted that he’s the man capable of ending the dominant winning run of lightweight king Islam Makhachev.

Tonight, the MMA leader returns to Australia for the first time since 2019. While that event saw local favorite Robert Whittaker dethroned in the main event, the country’s newest mixed martial arts champion will be looking to deliver a better ending for the home fans.

But it will be no easy task for Volkanovski. In the February 11 headliner, he’ll challenge for two-division titleholder status by sharing the Octagon with Makhachev, who secured his place on the 155-pound throne with a dominant display against Charles Oliveira last October.

As well as pitting the #1 and #2-ranked men on the pound-for-pound ladder against one another, the main attraction in Perth this Saturday sees two lengthy win streaks collide.

While the man putting his gold on the line has won 11 straight since his sole professional loss in 2015, Volkanovski’s 12-0 UFC record has extended his winning run to a mammoth 22.

Despite the Australian’s credentials and decimation of Max Holloway last time out, he certainly has his doubters heading into his champ-champ challenge. That’s reflected in the betting odds, which has Volkanovski as a +350 underdog and Makhachev a -420 favorite.

But in the face of lopsided odds, the featherweight kingpin’s confidence has never wavered.

Volkanovski: ‘I’ll Prove Makhachev Is Stoppable’

During an interview with Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast, Volkanovski addressed the “unstoppable” aura that many have placed around Makhachev since his submission triumph over Oliveira at UFC 280.

According to the Aussie, if there’s one man who can effectively deal with the Dagestani’s smothering wrestling game and secure championship glory at 155 pounds, it’s him.

“Taking out someone like Islam is really what people are gonna sort of remember. Again, a lot of people think that he’s unstoppable right now. I’m gonna show you that he is stoppable,” Volkanovski said. “No disrespect to them. Their grappling is every good. That’s why I’m taking this so serious. But, let me tell you now, I’m the man for the job.”

Prior to having the gold wrapped around his waist in Abu Dhabi, Makhachev had steamed through Bobby Green and Dan Hooker in quick time. Those results came after a successful main event debut opposite Thiago Moisés.

While his résumé pre-UFC 280 left the likes of Michael Chandler and Oliveira insisting he hadn’t earned the right to fight for gold, Makhachev proved he belonged at the top inside the Etihad Arena last October.

Now, he’ll look to further evidence claims made by his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, who suggested Makhachev has what it takes to surpass him as the greatest lightweight of all time, by emerging victorious in a champion vs. champion superfight.

A certain “Great” Australian is expecting to have a thing or two to say about that, however, come UFC 284.

