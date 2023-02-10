Alexander Volkanovski Makes One Request For Islam Makhachev To His Face

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski wants Islam Makhachev at his best for their UFC 284 main event on Saturday.

Makhachev vs. Volkanovski is just hours away in Perth, Australia. It is one of the most highly anticipated fights of 2023 and the latest in a series of champion vs. champion clashes.

Volkanovski gets the luxury of a less difficult weight cut as he moves up to 155lbs. While he hasn’t had any issues making 145lbs during his title reign, he likely feels some form of relief ahead of the weigh-ins.

Makhachev, on the other hand, is cutting down to championship weight as the new titleholder. He doesn’t have a history of missing weight but is relatively big for the weight class.

To ensure their fight comes to fruition, Volkanovski wants Makhachev to make sure he doesn’t have issues on the scales.

Alexander Volkanovski Wishes Islam Makhachev A Safe Weight Cut

During a recent joint interview on DC&RC, Volkanovski wished Makhachev well with his pre-fight weight cut.

“One thing I just really, really wanna — again, I have nothing but respect for Islam — I just wanna say to you, to your face, Islam, make me one promise and that’s make weight comfortably and healthy,” Volkanovski said. “Then, let’s dance.”

Makhachev responded by assuring Volkanovski there was no need for concern.

“Brother, I don’t have a weight problem. Don’t worry, don’t worry,” Makhachev responded.

Makhachev became the latest champion in the Dagestan dynasty by defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. He’s won 11 straight fights, including recent finishes of Bobby Green and Dan Hooker.

Volkanovski will defend his No. 1 pound-for-pound spot this weekend after recent title defenses against Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie. He’s unbeaten in his UFC tenure.

If either Volkanovski or Makhachev misses weight, the UFC doesn’t have a backup fighter in place for the fight. As we near the super fight, Volkanovski wants to make sure Makhachev overcomes one of the final hurdles before UFC 284.

