Alexander Volkanovski Successfully Makes His Case To Keep P4P No. 1 Spot

Alexander Volkanovski feels his role as the UFC‘s pound-for-pound king remains solidified despite his recent loss to Islam Makhachev.

Volkanovski’s pursuit of ‘champ-champ’ status fell short via unanimous decision at UFC 284. Some felt Volkanovski did enough to earn the win on the judges’ scorecards, but it wasn’t to be for the Australian star.

Entering UFC 284, Volkanovski was the pound-for-pound No. 1 in the UFC just ahead of Makhachev. After fight night, despite Makhachev defeating Volkanovski, the featherweight king has held on to his spot at the top of the P4P rankings.

Volkanovski earned the pound-for-pound top spot following dominant featherweight title defenses against Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie. The loss to Makhachev was the first of his UFC career.

Despite the setback, Volkanovski thinks he’s gained more than he’s lost after UFC 284 didn’t get scored in his favor.

Alexander Volkanovski: I’m Still P4P King After UFC 284

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Volkanovski named who he believes is the pound-for-pound king after UFC 284.

“A lot of people thought I won that fight, I thought I won that fight, and I moved up,” Volkanovski said. “When you talk about pound-for-pound, imagine if we were the same size? Same weight class? Imagine if he was a featherweight…I don’t want to be that guy, but if he was just a featherweight in my division, I’d squash him. It’s a walk in the park.”

Volkanovski is campaigning for an immediate rematch with Makhachev later this year. He also could return to featherweight to unify the belt against Yair Rodríguez, although lightweight is his preferred next destination.

If Makhachev had claimed the pound-for-pound No. 1 ranking, he would have been the first Dagestani fighter since Khabib Nurmagomedov to earn it. Nurmagomedov retired in 2020 after a win over Justin Gaethje, going out on top.

Makhachev likely won’t retire anytime soon and the rematch with Volkanovski is firmly on the table. The promotion of the rematch could be massive, especially after recent allegations of cheating.

