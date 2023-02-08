Alexander Volkanovski Questions Islam Makhachev’s Efforts To Promote UFC 284

Alexander Volkanovski feels Islam Makhachev missed out on an opportunity to promote their upcoming clash at UFC 284.

Volkanovski is just days away from coming face-to-face with Makhachev inside the Octagon at UFC 284. He’ll challenge for Makhachev’s lightweight title and the chance to become a two-division UFC champion.

Volkanovski vs. Makhachev is one of the most highly anticipated champion vs. champion matchups in UFC history. The two fighters are also competing for the bragging right of being the UFC’s pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter.

Leading up to fight night, Makhachev has expressed disappointment with how the UFC has promoted the upcoming super fight. He feels UFC President Dana White and others could’ve done more to market the UFC 284 headliner in Perth.

While Volkanovski understands Makhachev’s gripes, he feels the lightweight champion could be doing more himself. This includes showing up to a pre-fight ceremony this week in Perth welcoming fighters outside of the country to the city.

Alexander Volkanovski To Islam Makhachev: “Turn Up Then”

During a recent interview with The Mac Life, Volkanovski reacted to Makhachev’s absence from a recent pre-fight ceremony in Perth.

“If he did feel that way, then when there’s time for media obligations and stuff like that, turn up then,” Volkanovski said of Makhachev. “I’m trying to be nice about it, but for me, I respect the culture here and all around the world. I know I would turn up to anything like that just to show some respect…I was pretty surprised and disappointed he didn’t turn up.

“I’m not gonna say he’s disrespecting or things like that because we don’t know the story.”

Makhachev’s frame is arguably large for the lightweight division, and he could’ve just been focusing on the tough weight cut. He’s never missed weight in his career so far in the UFC.

Regardless of the arguably questionable promotion level ahead of UFC 284, the card is stacked from top to bottom. A fight before Volkanovski/Makhachev, Yair Rodríguez and Josh Emmett will square off for the interim featherweight belt.

As we move closer to fight night, Volkanovski and Makhachev will likely up the ante when it comes to building up their epic clash on Saturday in Perth.

