Alexander Volkanovski Shares Expected Trash Talk For Islam Makhachev

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski not only plans on defeating Islam Makhachev but also taunting him during the fight.

Volkanovski and Makhachev will square off in the UFC 284 headliner this Saturday in Perth, Australia. Volkanovski is looking to become the latest UFC two-weight world champion and plans to defend both titles simultaneously.

After recent wins over Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie, Volkanovski has earned the moniker of the UFC’s pound-for-pound best. He’s not only challenging for the lightweight title on Saturday but is also defending his No. 1 pound-for-pound spot.

Amidst his recent success, Volkanovski has taunted his opponents while he’s dominated in the fights. Most recently against Holloway, while putting on arguably one of the most impressive performances of 2022.

Volkanovski plans to be a difficult takedown for Makhachev and to remind Makhachev of his failed attempts to keep him on the ground.

Alexander Volkanovski Plans To Get In Islam Makhachev’s Head

During a recent interview with The Mac Life, Volkanovski talked about the in-fight mental warfare he envisions at UFC 284.

“If he does grab a hold of me or even if he does get me down and we just bounce back or like, I’ll be more than happy with that, even to get taken down, bounce right back up, I’ll be happy with that,” Volkanovski revealed. “Just to be like, ‘Ahh, how’s that going on for you, gonna hold me down easy?’… Let’s see how much your panic is shooting in now. I love seeing people’s faces freak out like that.”

Makhachev earned the lightweight title by defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 last October. Just four months later, he’ll defend the belt in enemy territory in front of what’s expected to be a wild pro-Volkanovski crowd.

Makhachev has dealt his fair share of trash talk towards Volkanovski ahead of their matchup. He’s mocked Volkanovski’s small stature and wants to challenge and knock out Volkanovski on the feet.

Volkanovski and Makhachev are both supremely confident ahead of their clash, and Volkanovski feels he has what it takes to throw Makhachev off his game.

