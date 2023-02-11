Alexander Volkanovski: “The Great” Is Good, But I Want “The Greatest”

Alexander Volkanovski is hoping to further solidify his place in MMA history by becoming a two-division champion at UFC 284.

The 34-year-old has already left his mark on the UFC’s featherweight division, and Volkanovski has a strong case to be considered the best fighter in the history of the weight class. “The Great” holds a win over longtime featherweight king José Aldo, and he’s also bested former champion Max Holloway on three different occasions.

Volkanovski’s first two fights with Holloway were closely contested affairs, but in their third meeting the Australian definitively closed the book on his rivalry with the former champion. That win also marked the Australian’s fourth successful defense of his featherweight title, which includes two of the wins against Holloway as well as victories over Chan Sung Jung and Brian Ortega.

The 34-year-old had teased the idea of moving up to lightweight before his last fight, and after Islam Makhachev claimed the lightweight title at UFC 280 Volkanovski entered the cage to formally accept a champion-versus-champion matchup between the two.

Volkanovski Not Done Establishing His Legacy

A win over Makhachev would put Volkanovski in exclusive company as a two-division UFC champion, and at the UFC 284 media day the Australian said he hopes to be remembered as possibly the best fighter the sport has ever seen.

“Obviously, I’m chasing to be one of the greatest, or the greatest,” Volkanovski said. “That’s not gonna be up to me to decide, but that’s where I wanna be… ‘Alexander the Great’ is good, but we’re going for ‘Alexander the Greatest.'”

Volkanovski entered the cage to face off with Makhachev following the latter’s victory at UFC 280. (Zuffa LLC)

The 34-year-old won’t have an easy task ahead of him when he challenges for the lightweight title at UFC 284. Volkanovski and Makhachev have each only lost once in their respective careers, and the Dagestani fighter is currently on an eleven-fight winning streak that includes finishing his last five opponents.

Before Volkanovski and Makhachev meet for the lightweight title in the UFC 284 headliner, the promotion’s interim featherweight belt will be on the line in the card’s co-main event.

Top contenders Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will both be competing for a UFC title for the first time, and the winner could find themselves in line for a title unification bout with “The Great” depending on the result of his fight with Makhachev.

What do you think of Volkanovski’s goal to be considered one of the greatest fighters in the history of MMA?

