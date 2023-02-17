Alexander Volkanovski Dismisses ‘Robbery’ Claims Post-UFC 284

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has refuted claims he was ‘robbed’ in his lightweight title challenge at UFC 284.

Last weekend, Volkanovski departed his usual hunting ground in search of a new type of prey. Having defended his 145-pound gold against Max Holloway, Brian Ortega, and Chan Sung Jung, the Australian attempted to add a second UFC belt to his trophy collection.

And against lopsided odds and the suggestion by some that he wouldn’t have anything to trouble 155-pound titleholder Islam Makhachev, Volkanovski thrilled his home fans at Perth’s RAC Arena by taking the Dagestani all five rounds.

While he ultimately fell on the losing side on all three scorecards, the bout was certainly close and competitive throughout, to the point where Volkanovski feels unlucky not to have attained champ-champ status.

Just watched the fight, I definitely think I won 2,3 and 5. Surprised I didn’t get my hand raised! Let’s do the rematch, anywhere, anytime! 👊 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) February 12, 2023

Volkanovski certainly wasn’t alone in his assessment of the fight, with 42.7% of just under 4,000 fans scoring the contest in favor of the Aussie on MMA Decisions. 48-47 for Volkanovski was also the most common scorecard, with 36.6% leaning that way over 34.6% for the same score in Makhachev’s direction.

But while some who expected him to have his hand raised at the conclusion of the 25-minute champion vs. champion superfight have cried ‘robbery’, the fallen challenger has played down that notion.

Volkanovski: “I Knew It Could’ve Went Either Way”

During a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Volkanovski broke down his failed bid to dethrone Makhachev, assessing where he excelled and faltered during the memorable Australia-held headliner.

While he reiterated his belief that he did enough to secure three of the five rounds having re-watched the entire fight, Volkanovski acknowledged the bout as one that could have gone “either way.”

“Good, close fight… back and forth,” Volkanovski said. “You’re gonna hear people say, ‘Robbery!’ And things like this. Close fights like that, you can never say they’re robberies. Can you see it going my way? Yeah. Can people see it going his way? Yeah. That’s gonna happen.

“Did I think we did enough after watching back the tape? Yeah, I do. I’m sure he would say the same when he watches it… We knew it was close. So, I ain’t gonna say I definitely thought I won,” Volkanovski added. “I knew it could’ve went either way… Not a robbery.”

On the official scorecards, Volkanovski unanimously collected round five, with two of the three judges also favoring him in the third. “Alexander the Great” and some others in the MMA community have suggested that he had claim to the second frame.

Nevertheless, while some have looked to dispute the verdict, most appear to have acknowledged the competitive nature of the bout whilst giving props to both men for their performances.

And with his losing display, Volkanovski has also maintained his grip on top spot in the pound-for-pound rankings, much to the dismay of Makhachev.

Do you agree with Alexander Volkanovski’s view on the result of his clash with Islam Makhachev?

