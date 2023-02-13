Watch: Alexander Volkanovski Gives Post-Fight Speech In Locker Room At UFC 284

Footage has emerged showing Alexander Volkanovski addressing his defeat to Islam Makhachev with his family, friends, and coaches backstage at UFC 284.

Having dominated the featherweight division since his UFC arrival, maintaining an undefeated record inside the Octagon en route to a lengthy championship reign spanning four defenses, Volkanovski shot for an almighty target this past weekend.

In the main event of the UFC’s second pay-per-view event of 2023, Volkanovski challenged lightweight king Makhachev in pursuit of a rare two-division feat. While the Australian came close to unseating his Dagestani counterpart in Perth, he ultimately fell short on the scorecards after a competitive 25 minutes.

Volk is coming back and will be better than ever!



In the aftermath, Volkanovski has received immense praise and respect from fans, fighters, and pundits alike for his display, which came after significant doubt from many regarding his chances of overcoming Makhachev’s size advantage and smothering wrestling game.

But while he was widely lauded following the UFC 284 headliner, “Alexander the Great” was understandably disappointed to be exiting the Octagon without a new belt around his waist.

Volkanovski: “I Gotta Be Hard On Myself”

With UFC 284 taking place in his home country, Volkanovski not only competed in front of his compatriots, but also his close friends, training partners, and family members. That included teammate Israel Adesanya, whose reactions cageside were captured in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel.

Towards the end, the former middleweight champion can be seen entering Volkanovski’s locker room and interacting with the defeated challenger. With his team present, as well as family and friends, Volkanovski addressed the defeat.

While he noted that the performance proved many wrong, he admitted that he’ll be hard on himself nonetheless having departed the cage feeling like a victory was within his grasp.

“Obviously, a lot of people are (saying), ‘You should be proud of yourself.’ Obviously, I’m never gonna be too hard on myself,” Volkanovski said. “There were a lot people counting me out. They didn’t think I ever stood a chance. So, they’re happy with that performance. But, we know we can get it, so that’s why I gotta be hard on myself. I was obviously still expecting to win.”

After culminating his speech, Volkanovski gave a positive response to a call for a rematch made by one individual in the room.

“Yeah, let’s do it.”

Having fallen short of champ-champ status, Volkanovski is expected to return to the weight class in which he’s long ruled over with an iron fist. And thanks to another bout that was on offer this past weekend, the Aussie already has a fresh challenger set.

