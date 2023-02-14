Alexander Volkanovski Gives Green Light For Yair Rodríguez To Defend Interim Belt

Alexander Volkanovski wants Yair Rodríguez to keep the featherweight division busy amidst his ongoing lightweight pursuits.

Volkanovski’s lightweight title aspirations hit a roadblock last weekend in a loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. He attempted to become the latest in a series of simultaneous multi-division champions in UFC history.

A fight before Volkanovski’s loss, Rodríguez dropped jaws with a wild submission of Josh Emmett in the co-main event. He won the interim featherweight title and a chance to unify against Volkanovski.

But, Volkanovski might not be returning to featherweight for a bit after the loss to Makhachev. Talks of a rematch are already taking place between the two sides, although it’s uncertain where the UFC stands on that idea.

Volkanovski wants another crack at the lightweight belt. In the meantime, he feels Rodríguez could potentially defend the interim title once or twice during his absence.

Alexander Volkanovski: Yair Rodríguez Fight Doesn’t Need To Happen Right Now

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Volkanovski discussed his future in the featherweight division.

“When I’m doing this lightweight thing, that’s why we’re doing this interim belt,” Volkanovski said. “We don’t want to hold divisions up and he’s gonna be the guy looking after that while I’m gone…he can hold that until I’m there…whatever decision we make is going to be ‘Okay, there’s no reason this needs to happen right now’, especially when that’s not how an interim works…

“The whole point was to let them do what they gotta do while I do this lightweight thing.”

Before Rodríguez won the interim title, he defeated Brian Ortega in his last matchup at UFC Long Island last year. He bounced back in a big way following a loss to former champion Max Holloway in a five-rounder.

Volkanovski’s last featherweight title defense came against Holloway at UFC 276. He dominated his rival to win the trilogy and defended the title for the fourth time.

If Volkanovski vs. Makhachev 2 happens next, Rodríguez has no shortage of potential challengers. Holloway and Arnold Allen will fight at UFC Kansas City later this year, with the winner being a potential adversary for Rodríguez.

Volkanovski’s encouragement of an interim title bout paid off for Rodríguez, although it could be a while until the two come face-to-face in the Octagon.

