Alexander Volkanovski’s Coach Claims They Have Evidence Of Islam Makhachev IV Use

Alexander Volkanovski‘s trainer, Joe Lopez, claims his team has evidence that Islam Makhachev used an IV ahead of UFC 284.

Makhachev defeated Volkanovski via unanimous decision in the UFC 284 headliner last weekend. He retained the lightweight title after a back-and-forth war in Perth.

Things seemed to end cordially between Makhachev and Volkanovski after their epic struggle. However, things have taken a drastic turn in recent days amidst allegations against Makhachev of attempting to use an IV to recover from his weight cut.

IVs are allowed for fighters after weight cuts but on an extremely limited basis. Makhachev and his team have denied all accusations after Volkanovski’s teammate, Dan Hooker, started the allegations.

The Combat Sports Commission of Western Australia recently said they haven’t received a complaint about Makhachev and his team. USADA is currently investigating the allegations of IV use, but nothing has surfaced as of this writing.

But Volkanovski’s trainer says his side has direct evidence that Makhachev used an IV ahead of UFC 284.

Joe Lopez: Islam Makhachev & His Team Need To Be Held Accountable

During a recent interview with The AllStar, Lopez gave his thoughts on the allegations against Makhachev post-UFC 284.

“You can’t expect to come to our country and expect to get away with getting IVs,” Lopez said of Makhachev. “They got IVs, they can’t deny that..we know that for a fact, we’ve got that evidence…people have backflipped on a lot of things, but there’s a smoking gun here.

“The way these guys are handling it, they’re trying to brush it underneath the table. If anything, they should take a stronger stance on who they are. Everybody should be treated the same, you can’t have rules for one and not for the other. If it doesn’t happen now, then for the future, it needs to change. Everybody needs to be held more accountable without these things going on.”

Lopez didn’t elaborate on the conclusive evidence he’s seen against Makhachev.

An immediate rematch between Makhachev and Volkanovski is possible for later this year. Volkanovski also has a featherweight title unification bout against Yair Rodríguez on his to-do list.

Makhachev’s integrity has been brought into question by Volkanovski’s side since their UFC 284 clash. As of now, there’s no evidence that’s been made public of wrongdoing, but Lopez feels the truth will eventually surface.

