Chael Sonnen Asks Alexander Volkanovski’s Doubters: ‘You Know More Than Him?’

Former two-division UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has laid down an important question for those who continue to doubt Alexander Volkanovski.

Currently, Volkanovski not only sits on the featherweight throne on MMA’s biggest stage, but also rules over the pound-for-pound landscape. The Australian has achieved those feats by going unbeaten through 12 fights in the UFC.

Most recently, “Alexander the Great” added a fourth defense to his record in emphatic fashion, pitching a shutout across five rounds against Max Holloway at UFC 276. The win marked his third over “Blessed,” and the emphatic nature eliminated some element of doubt that still existed owing to their closely contested first two contests.

Having successfully defended the gold against Holloway, “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, and Brian Ortega, Volkanovski outlined his plans to challenge for champ-champ status next.

Following an in-cage interaction with newly crowned lightweight king Islam Makhachev last October, Volkanovski’s long awaited pursuit of 155-pound glory was made official for UFC 284, set for this weekend in Perth, Australia.

Despite his credentials, lengthy 22-fight professional win streak, and championship success at featherweight, Volkanovski is gearing up for the champion vs. champion superfight as a sizable underdog.

Per BetOnline.ag, the Aussie currently sits at +300, compared to the Dagestani’s -400 favorite line. Those odds are seemingly reflected in the general consensus across the MMA community, with many believing Makhachev’s size, strength, and wrestling pedigree will be too much for the 145-pound titleholder.

But Volkanovski has frequently dismissed those claims, insisting that he’s the man for the job when it comes to making Makhachev’s reign a short one.

With that in mind, one fighter-turned-analyst has asked those who believe differently to the featherweight champ — ‘what makes you think you know more than him?’

Sonnen: ‘Are Volkanovski’s Detractors That Arrogant?’

During a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen assessed the common narrative heading towards the UFC’s second pay-per-view of 2023.

“The American Gangster” has long touted this Saturday’s headliner as a momentous and legacy-defining matchup, something he doesn’t believe UFC President Dana White and the fanbase truly appreciates.

He seemingly sees a similar example of ‘disrespect’ when it comes to the perception of Volkanovski and his knowledge of Makhachev’s threats.

“I am annoyed at the lack of respect Volkanovski versus Islam is (getting),” Sonnen said. “You do not have two more beautiful résumés, not even close… If Volkanovski beats Islam, which he damn sure could do — he’s the world champion! … You’re gonna want that rematch so bad. You know what I want Volk to do? Not give it to you… What do you think, you all know more about the sport than Volkanovski? Is that really what you arrogantly think?

“DraftKings has Islam as a three-to-one favorite. You are that three-to-one! Somewhere inside of you, do you think you know more than Volk? You think Islam’s gonna be too big. You think Islam’s gonna take him down. You think Islam’s gonna be too much for him. You think you know more than Volk? ‘Cause you don’t!” Sonnen continued. “He’s not the idiot wearing a dunce cap sitting in the corner like you like to think…. Do you think you have a better idea of what’s going to happen in this fight than Volk does?”

As Sonnen went on to note, Volkanovski himself has noted Makhachev’s threats and advantages, but insisted that he has the tools to work around them and secure championship glory in a second division.

With that, the Aussie will look to prove a whole host of people wrong in front of his home fans on February 11.

What do you make of Chael Sonnen’s question for Alexander Volkanovski’s doubters ahead of UFC 284?

