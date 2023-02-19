Aljamain Sterling Criticizes Dagestani Fans: “How Am I A Hater?”

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling recently had some choice words for MMA’s Dagestani fanbase.

‘Funk Master’ last fought in the semi-main event slot at UFC 280. There, he dismantled an injured TJ Dillashaw across two rounds to retain his bantamweight gold. In the main event, Dagestani sensation Islam Makhachev won the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship.

Over the weekend, Makhachev made his first successful defense against Alexander Volkanovski. With the dust from UFC 284 having settled, a key question has arisen: will Islam Makhachev get the P4P No.1 spot?

For Sterling, the lightweight champ’s performance against Volkanovski revealed some vulnerabilities in his game. ‘Funk Master’ then discussed the frustrations one can face when criticizing fighters popular with fans from the Caucasus regions.

“You’re Just A Hater” – Aljamain Sterling On Dealing With Dagestani Fans

On his YouTube channel, ‘Funk Master’ was quick to make clear that his criticism of the fan culture in the Caucasus regions was not a knock on fighters from there. He explained that when it comes to fight analysis, he’s noticed that praising an opponent or being critical of a Dagestani or Chechen fighter typically incites the wrath of the fandom.

One of the things that definitely annoys me is that a lot of the fans from Caucasus regions, particularly the Dagestanis, the Chechnyan fighters, and I like those guys. They’re cool people, but the fans – you can’t do an analysis of that fight because the moment you say anyone has an ability that’s good in this, like you give credit on what you’re seeing this athlete do in previous fights.



The moment you say that athlete does a great job with this, they go ‘No, you’re just a hater.’ And I’m going like, ‘How am I a hater if I’m analyzing and breaking down a fight?’ – Aljamain Sterling on Dagestani fans

Sterling is expected to fight returning former UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo next. An official date for the showdown is yet to be revealed. ‘Funk Master’ is currently dealing with some injury complications, something that has been a recurring issue throughout his reign.

For Islam Makhachev, his next steps as king of the lightweight division remain unclear. Upcoming bouts between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, as well as Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev will likely make his next challenger clearer.

Do you agree with Aljamain Sterling’s take on the Dagestani fan culture?

