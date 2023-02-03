Aljamain Sterling Gives Possible Timeline For Featherweight Move

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has assessed when he could put his plan for title glory in a second division into motion.

Against the odds and the predictions of many, Sterling currently occupies the 135-pound throne, and has done so through two successful defenses. As well as proving his doubters wrong with a decision victory over Petr Yan in their rematch last year, “Funk Master” breezed past an injured TJ Dillashaw in his most recent outing.

Now, all signs point towards Sterling welcoming former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo back to the Octagon. While the bout was initially targeted for March before recent reports named April as a possible date, a bicep injury for the champ has left the timeline for the matchup uncertain.

My guys, I don’t dislike anybody haha. On my podcast I said I’d fight Sean hurt. Not fighting Henry hurt. There’s a skill set difference. For Henry I need to be 100% https://t.co/2CncbEXMbe — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 18, 2023

But when it does come to fruition, Sterling has expressed confidence in dealing with the elite wrestling prowess of “Triple C.” And soon after, he may look to join Cejudo in the exclusive champ-champ club.

Sterling Foresees Making FW Arrival Soon

While he’s found immense success at bantamweight, a division in which he holds the record for the longest win streak of all time, Sterling has frequently hinted towards a future venture to 145 pounds.

As well as that desire deriving from his size, which sees him perform heavy weight cuts to make the bantamweight limit, “Funk Master” wants to open up the path for teammate Merab Dvalishvili to reach the top.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Sterling provided a timeframe for the move, and it’s perhaps sooner than expected. And this time, the 33-year-old appeared to cite a lack of intriguing competition as the reason.

“After I finish Henry Cejudo, I really don’t think the bantamweight division has anything left for me,” Sterling said. “Maybe a money fight with Sean O’Malley if, you know, he can get his toenails in order and make sure he stays pretty on the sidelines and healthy… or probably I’m just going to go up to 145 (pounds)… I’ve got dense bones man, I get heavy… 145, It would make things a bit easier… I won’t have to deplete myself as much.”

With that in mind, there’s a chance that whoever emerges victorious in the expected fight between Sterling and Cejudo will find themselves at featherweight soon after. As well as the champ’s recent remarks, “Triple C” initially set his sights on the 145-pound gold after committing to an Octagon return.

Either way, the likes of Max Holloway and Arnold Allen may have a new name to contend with in the upper echelon of the featherweight division soon enough.

How do you think Aljamain Sterling would fare against the top UFC fighters in the featherweight division?

Quote h/t Sportskeeda MMA.