Aljamain Sterling Pleads With Michael Chandler Against ‘Putting His Brain Cells On The Line’ Versus Conor McGregor

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling recent gave his thoughts on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.

The blockbuster bout was recently announced along with ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Iron’s gigs as coaches on this year’s season of The Ultimate Fighter. McGregor vs. Chandler has long been considered a dream fight for fans owing to the pair’s explosive fighting styles and colorful personalities.

Conor McGregor/Michael Chandler

Interestingly, both men will be entering their fight later this year off the back of losses to Dustin Poirier. McGregor has not competed since his horrific leg injury in his and ‘The Diamond’s trilogy bout back at UFC 264. Chandler, meanwhile, did battle with Poirier at UFC 281, where he came up short via third-round submission.

Since joining the UFC, Michael Chandler has earned praise for his consistently entertaining fights. He’s also drawn considerably criticism for his recklessness in the Octagon, a flaw that has left with with a 2-3 record in the UFC.

“He Has To Put Together His Fight IQ” – Aljamain Sterling On Michael Chandler

‘Funk Master’ recently gave his take on McGregor vs. Chandler, as well as ‘Iron’s fighting, on his YouTube channel. Sterling opined that Chandler has all of the fighting attributes necessary to become a champion. However, Chandler’s emphasis on delivering entertaining fights and subsequent dangerous displays in the cage are hindering his potential.

“I think Chandler has all the tools in the world to become a UFC Champion,” Sterling said. “But he has to put together his fight IQ and figure out does he want to be the entertainer or does he want to win? Make even more money by becoming the champion and get in those pay-per-view points. And again, I don’t know if he has a special contract where he is getting pay-per-view points, he might already get that, that’s probably why he doesn’t care. But, if he doesn’t, go out there and get the belt, because at the end of the day, that’s a legacy that they can never take away from you.”

‘Aljo’ went on to discuss the damage such a high-octane fighting style can do, highlighting the potential brain damage of receiving such heavy-duty punishment.

“How many more fights can you do, keep putting your brain cells on the line? Let’s call it what it is, you’re putting your brain cells on the line.”

He also went on to say that should Chandler continue to fight that way, he would be ‘taking time away’ that he’d otherwise be spending with his kids and family.

An official fight date for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is yet to be confirmed. Considering McGregor’s USADA testing pool requirements to be able to fight again, it’s likely the clash will be held nearer the end of this year.

Do you agree with Aljamain Sterling’s views on Michael Chandler as a fighter?

