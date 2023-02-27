Aljamain Sterling Questions Logan Paul On ‘Super Weird’ Dynamic Between KSI And Jake Paul: “Your Brother Is Going To Fight Your Business Partner!”

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling recently shared his thoughts on a possible Jake Paul vs. KSI matchup.

Over the weekend, ‘The Problem Child’ suffered his first defeat in the boxing ring when Tommy Fury etched past him with a split-decision victory. The fight was almost two years in the making, and marked Paul’s first clash with a professional boxer after years of facing celebrities and former MMA fighters.

Photo via Twitter @espnringside

Paul was quick to confirm his interest in a rematch after the result, sighting illness and an arm injury as key issues that hindered him in the bout. Prior to the Fury loss, Paul had called out his brother Logan’s opponent-turned-business partner KSI on several occasions. ‘JJ’ made waves in the influencer boxing world last year when he took on two opponents in one night.

Despite going toe-to-toe with Logan Paul, KSI is now working closely with ‘The Maverick’ on their increasingly lucrative PRIME Hydration energy drink business. The drink launched back in January 2022 and has since snagged impressive advertising details with Arsenal FC and the UFC.

According to ‘Funk Master’, a potential Jake Paul vs. KSI showdown puts the elder Paul in a strange position.

Aljamain Sterling Talks “Silly” Jake Paul vs. KSI Fight

On a recent video on his YouTube channel, ‘Aljo’ analyzed Jake Paul’s next steps in boxing and a potential KSI fight. Despite the potential fan interest in Jake Paul vs. KSI, Sterling himself is unimpressed by the potential match-up.

“I think he [Jake Paul] goes out there and looks good against KSI,” Sterling said. “But, again, it’s like, we’re talking about another fight that doesn’t even make sense… That’s the fight that people are getting excited about… It’s just silly.”

‘Funk Master’ went on to discuss the curious dynamic between KSI and the Paul bros. considering his business partnership with ‘The Maverick’ whilst having beef with ‘The Problem Child’.

“Your brother is gonna fight is gonna fight your business partner, that’s what’s so weird to me,” Sterling continued. “And it seems like they genuinely have beef with each other, so it’s just like, if my brother was walking around with someone they know I’m not cool with, that they know it’s like on-sight when I see them, kind of like ‘Yo, what you doing bro?'”

Considering Jake Paul’s interest in running it back with Tommy Fury, as well as his PFL contract, it’s hard to say when a Paul vs. KSI bout might finally take place.

