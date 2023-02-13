UFC Champ Aljamain Sterling Drops First Rap Single, ‘Go Dumb’

From “Funkmaster” to funky fresh bars, Aljamain Sterling has officially entered the rap game.

As the reigning and defending bantamweight champion, Sterling has found himself in a precarious position with fans, following a handful of bizarre fights against TJ Dillashaw and Petr Yan. However, he has never let the talk from critics stop him from expressing himself while cracking jokes and not taking their insulting remarks too seriously.

Aljamain Sterling Makes Rap Debut

Now it seems that Aljamain Sterling has chosen to express himself in a new way and not one that involves the world of MMA. Following the path laid out by the likes of Tyron Woodley and Bryce Mitchell, the 135lb king has released a new song, making his rap debut.

The track, title “Go Dumb,” features Aljo’s brother, who goes by the rap name Troy Grindz, and was released on a variety of streaming platforms. Sterling made the announcement with a post to his Instagram, sharing excitement over the news.

“This is a big year of checking off my goals so I hope y’all like my first single!” Sterling wrote. “It’s called, “Go Dumb” featuring @troygrindz (my brother) on will be on all streaming platforms at midnight! We’re almost 2 months into the year already, so remember that time isn’t waiting for any of us. Chase your dreams, take chances on YOURSELF, and then you can see how far you can really go.”

via Instagram @funkmastermma

As previously noted, Aljamain Sterling is not the first UFC fighter to try his hand at making music, with Kevin Holland, Brian Kelleher, and more joining Woodley and Mitchell on that list. Check out the song at the Spotify link here and see for yourself how the bantamweight champ stacks up with the other fighters-turned-rappers.

As for his in-cage efforts, it is expected that Aljamain Sterling will look to defend his belt against returning former champion Henry Cejudo. Perhaps he will use this “Go Dumb'” as his walkout song for that contest.

What do you think of this debut single from Aljamain Sterling?