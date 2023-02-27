Aljamain Sterling To Have ‘Meeting Of The Minds’ To Gameplan With Dominick Cruz Ahead Of Henry Cejudo Fight

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling is looking to make the most of all available resources ahead of his fight with Henry Cejudo, including advice from Dominick Cruz.

After months of back and forth, it appears that a long-awaited showdown between Sterling and Cejudo is close to being confirmed. Not long after the titleholder’s latest defense, a TKO victory over TJ Dillashaw last October, it appeared that the returning former two-division champ was penciled in as the next challenger.

But while the bout was seemingly targeted for both March and April, an injury on the side of Sterling has stalled plans for the two bantamweight elites to share the Octagon. But recently, both men confirmed UFC 288 on May 6 as the likely date.

I WILL OUTWORK YOU!! #May6 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 27, 2023

With that, preparations are fully underway in both camps. And for Sterling, that seemingly includes a helping hand from one of the division’s best and someone who knows a thing or two about sharing the cage with “Triple C.”

Sterling Looks For Advice From Former Opponent Of Cejudo’s

During a recent episode of The Weekly Scraps podcast, Aljamain Sterling revealed plans to train with Dominick Cruz, widely regarded as one of the all-time great bantamweights having enjoyed reigns in both the UFC and WEC.

Sterling described the meeting, which he coined a “meeting of the minds,” as an opportunity to enhance his knowledge on Cejudo’s game with the help of a man familiar with his skill set.

“I’m rock and rolling. I’m training right now. Oh yeah, Dominick Cruz… he’s in town. We’re gonna actually get some training tomorrow morning at the PI,” Sterling said. “So, we’ll get some work in… I’m looking forward to that, hopefully have a meeting of the minds, see some things that he saw when he was breaking down his fight and getting ready for Henry, and I can bring some of my own videos and thoughts.”

Cruz shared the Octagon with Cejudo at UFC 249 in 2020. The bout marked his first since losing the title to Cody Garbrandt almost four years prior. “The Dominator” was unable to become the first three-time UFC bantamweight king, falling via TKO in the second round.

"I look up to you, man." 🤝



A true sign of respect between all-time greats of the division. #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/kmN51CrKfm — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

Nevertheless, while he was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone Cejudo, Cruz still enjoyed a full fight camp preparing for their clash, as well as the best part of 10 minutes inside the cage with him.

With that in mind, he could have some valuable information and insight to pass over to Sterling ahead of the champ’s expected fight with the 2008 Olympic gold medalist.

