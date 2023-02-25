Aljamain Sterling Warns Of ‘Banana Peel’ In One-Sided Fight Prediction For Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane At UFC 285

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling recently gave his take on the upcoming Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane clash.

At UFC 285, ‘Bones’ and ‘Bon Gamin’ will lock horns for the vacant Heavyweight Championship. The announcement came following news that then-champion Francis Ngannou had been stripped of his title and released from his contract.

The fight will mark former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jones’ first Octagon appearance in over three years. During his time away from the cage, ‘Bones’ has focused heavily on weightlifting to bulk up and have a more powerful heavyweight frame.

Ciryl Gane, meanwhile, last fought at UFC Paris back in September 2022. There, he knocked Tai Tuivasa out in the third round of their action-packed main event. Recent comments from Gane have left many wondering if he’s cut out for next month’s event considering his hand issues and self-admitted low volume of training.

Aljamain Sterling Highlights Jon Jones’ Wrestling

Taking to his YouTube channel, ‘Funk Master’ was quick to point out Gane’s poor wrestling capabilities against Francis Ngannou last year. Against a more seasoned wrestler and ground-and-pound master like Jones, ‘Bon Gamin’ could be in a lot of trouble. However, ‘Bones’ will have to close the distance against a deadly Muay Thai practitioner in Gane to get the takedown.

“He’s [Jones] not gonna go to wrestling right out of the gate, because that’s a lot of weight,” Sterling explained. “But if Jon gets a clean takedown, he makes him [Gane] carry his weight, good luck getting up against Jon Jones. But again, he’s gotta close the distance against a real elite striker.”

Sterling further elaborated that even the slightest mistake from Gane could be enough for Jones to capitalize. Once the fight goes to the ground, ‘Aljo’ sees it going Jones’ way.

“All he [Gane] needs to do is trip, he [Jones] needs you to fall on a banana peel and I think that’s Jon’s fight.”

The highly anticipated showdown between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane is right around the corner on March 4. The main event is expected to restore some restore order to the heavyweight title picture.

